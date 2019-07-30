Manistee County Jail earns 100% compliance score after inspection

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County Jail earned a 100 percent compliance score following a recent Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) inspection.

Manistee County sheriff John O’Hagan said Manistee County Sheriff’s Office employees take pride in maintaining a well-run, clean facility.

“It takes a lot of effort and a lot of work, and all the credit goes to the staff because they are the ones making sure everything is up to code,” O’Hagan said. “We always try to stay with the best practices.”

Larry Abraham, regulation agent of the MDOC County Jail Services Unit, conducted the inspection and an exit conference with Lt. Christopher Banicki, Manistee County Jail administrator. According to Abraham, the jail was found to be in compliance with the Administrative Rules for Jails and Lockups.

The inspection consists mainly of 37 categories based on the administrative rules, in which Abraham said are approved by the State Legislature.

“A county receiving a compliance rating means that they met or exceeded the minimum requirements for each of the 37 main categories,” he said. “The Manistee County Jail did receive a full compliance rating for the 2019 annual inspection.”

A few of the categories up for inspection include firearms training; use of force; security threats; written emergency plans; dietary allowances; special diets; health care; food service inspections; water supply; and more.

“Fire safety, sanitation, health care and security are a few of the critical areas we closely review,” Abraham said. “The Manistee County Jail has an exceptional level of cleanliness, the policies I reviewed were excellent and the facility is well managed by (the) jail administrator Christopher Banicki.”

Last year, O’Hagan said inspection results indicated that additional staff was needed, which has been an ongoing issue. However, in working with the Manistee County Board of Commissioners they were able to get the staffing up to standard.

“Our job is to make sure everything is up-to-date, and year after year we pass this. A year ago we had one where they recommended that our staffing was low,” O’Hagan said. “That was the big hurdle over the last year with the county board. We are having so much turnover, we lost so many corrections officers.”

In order for the jail to operate properly, O’Hagan said they aim to have three corrections officers working on a shift. Typically, Banicki said they have 40-50 inmates at a time, sometimes surpassing 60 inmates.

“We had to get it right. The county board approved an extra person, and we had trouble catching up to get that extra person but we are at that point now,” O’Hagan said. “It’s very taxing on the staff. One of the things we wanted to work on was the staffing and we have done that.”

There’s a lot of steps and year-round work that goes into the annual inspection, Banicki said. As soon as one audit ends, he said it starts all over again.

“There’s numerous amounts of information that we start collecting, and our (audit) runs from June to June,” he said. “It’s something that’s an ongoing process throughout the year from meetings with the staff, fire trainings, maintenance upgrades, policy reviews and that’s just some of the things.”

However, Banicki said they could not have passed or continue to maintain one of the cleanest jails in Michigan without their hardworking staff.

“They take a ton of pride in making sure that the jail is clean. We have heard from numerous people that we have one of the cleanest jails in the state and we take pride in that,” he said. “The staff played an integral part in passing this audit. The annual audit always keeps us on our toes.”