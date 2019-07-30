Manistee Hospital earns Governor’s Award of Excellence

MANISTEE — Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital received the MRPO 2019 Governor’s Award of Excellence for improving identification of behavioral and mental health conditions in its physician practices.

“The staff in our Primary Care and Family Care offices have done tremendous work to develop processes to help identify behavioral health conditions during patient visits,” said Manistee Hospital CEO James Barker. “Mental health is just as important as physical health. Identifying conditions such as depression and alcohol abuse in our clinics allows us to help patients get the care they need and improve their quality of life.”

This year, more than 100 Michigan hospitals, physician practices, nursing homes, inpatient psychiatric facilities, ambulatory surgery centers, home health agencies and community-based organizations were honored with the Governor’s Award of Excellence. This award recognizes participants for their dedication and success in improving healthcare quality and patient safety in Michigan. To be eligible for the award, participants must have achieved, maintained and continually improved in specific and rigorous milestones related to the award they received.

“Clearly there can be no one more deserving of this coveted award than Manistee Hospital,” said state Sen. Curt Vanderwall, who presented Munson staff with a tribute on Tuesday in recognition of the hospital’s success. “Manistee Hospital certainly fulfilled the criteria for earning the Governor’s Award of Excellence including increasing identification of behavior health conditions and being involved in the community. These accomplishments accurately reflect Manistee Hospital’s ability and commitment.”

The Governor’s Award of Excellence was first developed in 2003. The current award recognizes improvements achieved during 2017-18 in the following areas:

• Improving antibiotic stewardship;

• Improving heart health;

• Increasing adult immunizations;

• Effective reporting and measurement;

• Improving nursing home care;

• Increasing identification of behavioral health conditions; and

• Improving diabetes management.

“Mental health is something regionally and locally that needed to be addressed,” said Alex Callaway, quality assurance manager at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. “We can have our primary care providers follow up with the patients and get them the support they need, be it case management, social work, community resources or additional visits with their primary care providers. Our specialists participated in this also, so when they had a high risk screening they made sure they connected with the primary care provider and/or got them the resources they need. We hit the threshold for and improved upon our previous scores was alcohol screenings and depression is greater than 96% for both.”

Award recipients were honored May 8 at Eagle Eye Golf Course in Bath Township, near Lansing.