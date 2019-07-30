Manistee Hospital financial services has moved

MANISTEE — The Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital cashier, patient financial services, accounting and physician billing offices, formerly located on River Street, has moved to the lower level of the Manistee Medical Offices building at 1293 E. Parkdale Ave.

Staff will be available in their new location starting today.

“We’re pleased to have the cashier and finance teams back on our main campus for the convenience of our patients,” said Theresa Anderson, director of Support Services. “The construction of the Manistee Community Health Center and relocation of provider offices and other services freed up the space to make this possible.”