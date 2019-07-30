Onekama’s Trinity church hosting farmer’s market, luncheon Saturday

ONEKAMA — Trinity Lutheran Church is hosting a Salad Luncheon, Farmers’ Market and Bake/Craft Sale this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday in the lower level of the church, located at 5471 Fairview St. in Onekama.

The Farmers’ Market, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will offer a variety of fresh vegetables and fruits with home baked goods, jams, jellies and handmade items.

The Salad Luncheon, open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., offers a variety of salads, including hot chicken salad, deserts and beverages.

Everyone is welcome to attend.