Preparing for the fair: Recent heavy rain leaves heaps of muck in barns, stables

ONEKAMA — Manistee is gearing up for the fair, Aug 11-17 at the county fairgrounds in Onekama, and none is more engaged than the local 4-H.

For months, the boys and girls of the 4-H have raised their livestock — including cattle, pigs, rabbits and fowl — in preparation of the county fair.

Soon the industrious youth will present their prized animals in both competition and auction where all their hard work will pay off.

July’s extreme rainfall and flooding poured a thick coat of mud into the barns and stables, which presented an obstacle to the kid’s big day.

With the county fair only weeks away, local 4-H groups had no other choice but to tackle the mess themselves. Cleaning the livestock stables will represent the youngster’s final labor before the fair.

The 4-H slogan is “learn to do by doing,” and last weekend’s cleanup was a master-class in hard work and elbow grease. Kids pushed brooms, carted muck and set-up pens all day Saturday under the supervision of 4-H volunteers like Carl Lacki, president of the Livestock Council.

“This is the kids program, all these adults are just here helping,” said Lacki.

By noon, the youngsters’ determination had already resulted in a cleaner stable — almost ready for the fair.

“We have two work bees,” said Lacki. “ Our major preliminary clean is today. This one we’ll get a lot of the heavy stuff done, power-washing and what-not. The second one we’ll finish brooming, cleaning up tables, making sure everything is set up right and all ready to go.”

While the hardest work may be behind them, those in the 4-H program are expected to continue their work at the fairgrounds.

“There’s multiple 4-H groups, and I think about 4-5 have shown up today, so at the next work bee the rest of them better be here,” Lacki said. “There’s always something to do – trust me.”