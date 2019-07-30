Sabers stay sharp in 20th annual summer camp

MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central basketball is looking to stay sharp with its annual summer camp.

This year is special, however, as it marks the 20th year MCC head coach Todd Erickson has been running the camp. Erickson decided to organize the camp due to safety concerns regarding basketball camps held on college campuses.

“We used to go to U of M, Central and Ferris,” he said. “At Central Michigan we met a nice group of guys from a bunch of different classes, and the medical area had more kids in it than the gymnasium area. We talked about it and I told the guy next to me, ‘You have varsity and junior varsity girls and boys refereeing games. When they don’t call anything it gets really chaotic and a lot of people get hurt.’

Erickson believed quality officiating would create a safer experience, and 20 years later he still believes that is the case.

“Our idea is to have all registered officials,” Erickson said. “These guys volunteer their time, but I pay them. They need some running in the summer, too. It gets them better, too. … If you get good officials, when the games are played, injuries are way down and the play is better.

“It’s better play,” he continued. “It’s not Gus Macker — it’s basketball. So that’s how I started it and it just took off from there.”

This year, six other teams from all over the state came to compete in the three-day camp, with games being held in MCC’s gym and Kennedy Elementary. The camp started Monday and wraps today.

“We ended up with seven, which is a good number,” Erickson said. “Each team will get seven games and by that seventh game they’re pretty much done anyway. (Tuesday) will take a toll on them when they play four games. It’s a nice mix — we have a U.P. team here.”

The wins and losses don’t matter, Erickson said. The camp is a tool that allows him to assess his team and get new players acclimated.

“We hope to see what the younger kids can do to mesh with the older kids,” he said. “It’s a whole other step, and we’ve got some young ones here. It’s another step up in who you’re playing against. … It helps us decide if we pick up another one or two players from the younger team to help us out at the varsity level.

“And if we can, it will give us some breaks,” Erickson continued. “I’ve seen some great strides taken by a few players from last year to now.”