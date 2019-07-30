“These are interesting times we live in.”

I can remember when a former area school superintendent used that phrase many times with a little sarcasm while speaking about the current state of education in Michigan.

The phrase is just as applicable when you are talking about what is currently taking place with the weather and the environment yes, these are interesting times we live in. You really don’t have to be a scientist to know something is up with what has been transpiring in terms of the weather, be it global warming or something else.

It is a safe thing to say this is not normal.

There are some people in government who debunk the global warming concept, but maybe if they spent a little time going for a shared ride with a polar bear on floating five yard by five yard piece ice from the North Pole that used to be an iceberg it might educate them a little with some hands on learning.

Not many of us have visited the ice cap with a yard stick to see what is taking place, but it is obvious water levels are up big time and it is coming from somewhere.

Down on the Manistee Riverwalk behind the Gliks building there used to be several big rubberized barriers that were visible on the side of the sheet piling. There also are rescue ladders that used to be about two feet from the water, but now that is not only underwater, but you can sit down and stick your legs in the water to mid-calf because it is so high.

If it keeps up at this rate someone riding a jet ski or paddle board in the channel may have to ask for the Maple Street Bridge to open to so they can pass under it. They open it now for the bigger charter boats that used to pass under it with ease.

Likewise, the docks that marina owners lowered years ago when the water levels were down are now making good habitat for certain kinds of fish as an underwater reef.

Hey, I live five city blocks up from Lake Michigan and if it keeps up at this pace my dream of owning lakefront property just may come true soon at my present location. Do you think it would look a little crazy to my neighbors if I started building a dock off the western side of my house?

One thing that made me smile was our former sports editor Scott Yoshonis moved to New Orleans because he was sick of snow in northern Michigan, which I totally agree with. However, the recent storms in that area left him with what it would look like if five feet of Northern Michigan snow all melted at once. It looks like you are now going to need a water pump more than a snowblower Scott.

The stuff that keeps coming across the news, including in this area, about rising water levels is nothing short of incredible. Down in Pentwater the low level bridge they have is now under water and up in Elberta it almost has followed a similar pattern. They actually have someone running a water taxi down in Penwater to go from one side to the other where the bridge is now 1,000 leagues under the sea.

Those who are old enough to remember the amphibious cars that were a novelty back in the 1950s and ‘60s may make a legitimate comeback. If that happens you might not only get a ticket for not having your seat belt buckled, but one from the Coast Guard as well for not having on a life preserver. Fido riding in the front seat may need an inflatable duck around him for safety purposes.

However, it isn’t just the water that seems to be out of whack right now. Look at the temperature swings we have been having. Do you remember back in April and May when we were struggling to get to 40 degrees some days. Then we get to July and do a complete reversal and suddenly we are hovering in the high 80s with humidity you can cut with a knife.

And what about the storms across the country? Tornadoes, heavy flooding, and after watching the morning weather report on Tuesday, it looks like Mother Nature is getting ready to kick Hawaii in the backside with a pair of hurricane-like storms headed their direction. Better batten down the hatches and coconuts in the Pacific.

Global warming… bah humbug say some of them.

Right now the weather kind of reminds me of the politicians who are all over the board. But remember one thing, it can’t be caused by global warming because our supreme leader said that doesn’t exist and by his own admission he is the smartest man in the world. Hmm… wonder where that five by five block of ice is right about now and if he wants to go for the ride of a lifetime to convince him?

Yes, “these are some interesting times we live in” and it would be a safe bet to say they aren’t going to change before I…see you next Wednesday.