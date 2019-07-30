Two graduate from the Michigan Community College Leadership Academy

SCOTTVILLE — Katie Stewart, West Shore Community College’s associate professor of marketing/management and Shelley Boes, director of nursing and allied health, recently graduated from the Michigan Community College Leadership Academy organized by the Michigan Community College Association (MCCA).

The Leadership Academy provides an avenue through which community colleges can prepare their future leaders while supporting existing talent.

Targeting a select group of community college personnel identified as having potential for senior leadership positions, the academy offers Michigan-specific professional development opportunities to sharpen leadership competencies and develop a strong statewide network of emerging leaders within community colleges.

“A large number of senior leaders in community colleges will be retiring over the next decade. Providing strong leadership training, mentoring, and coaching for emerging leaders has become imperative for community colleges across the nation,” said WSCC President Scott Ward.

“I know Katie and Shelley will apply their leadership academy experiences to the betterment of our students and the institution as a whole.”

The nine month cohort-style academy included three workshops at the MCCA office in Lansing, action-based learning projects between the workshops, experiential learning activities, coaching and mentoring.

Graduates of the academy serve as mentors to the next cohort of emerging leaders.