KND schools to ask for zero mill increase in November

BRETHREN — The voters from the Kaleva Norman Dickson School District will be asked at the Nov. 5 election to consider a Zero Mill increase bond proposal that would generate funds to be used for improvements to the school campus.

Superintendent Marlen Cordes explained how the zero mill proposal would impact property owners in the district.

“Right now if the voters did nothing, their taxes will be reduced by .8 mills starting with the 2020 tax levy,” said Cordes. “However, what we are asking to do in November is to put that .8 mills back on and leave it on for an additional 26 months. That means rather than expire in 2025 it would go into the 2027 or possibly 2028. So we are asking to extend that .8 mills for an additional 26 months.”

Cordes said if the voters approve that measure it would generate $2.775 million for the district to be used for improvements to the Brethren building.

“What that means to the taxpayers is on that taxable evaluation is it would be 80 cents for every $1,000 of taxable evaluation,” said Cordes.

That means if a home has a market value of $100,000, the taxable value would be about half of that amount. So, that $100,000 market value home has a taxable value of about $50,000 and .8 mills for that home would would amount to $40 a year on their tax bill.

The district is looking to use those funds to make improvements to the Brethren building. School officials stressed of those funds can’t be used for personnel meaning they can’t use it to hire teachers, administration or any other staff. It can only be used for capital improvement projects.

One of those would be to bring the roof into a more uniform state across the building. Over the years, improvements and patches have been made at various times to different sections.

“Some is much older than the others and it would be nice to get it all one roof,” said Cordes. “There are parts of it that have exhausted its lifespan.”

“Something else it would be used for is to purchase new buses and build a new bus garage so the buses could be kept inside to preserve the buses and the duration that they can be used.”

Other items the district is looking at is technology purchases for the students to replace computer that will soon be outdated.

“We will be looking to replace boilers in the school (better energy efficiency) and replacing some heating units in the classroom,” said Cordes.

There also would be improvements to assist the public in viewing events taking place in the gymnasiums.

“We also want to put in handicap accessible bleachers in both gymnasiums and ones that have rails to assist senior citizens,” said Cordes. “The middle school gym would also get new backboards and rims.”

Other items would be to put in new carpeting in the hallways and an electronic sign for in front of the building that would better advertise school events and important announcements to the public. School officials are also looking at a new playscape for the elementary students on the playground.

“The district has an asset (the building) and all we are looking to do is to preserve that and also try to improve the educational model for the students,” said Cordes.

Manistee County School Business Management director of finance Kris Mauntler, who works with the KND, Onekama, Bear Lake, CASMAN and Manistee ISD budgets and finances, said this zero mill increase is similar to what many districts do with existing millages. It has been done locally twice with the Bear Lake and Onekama Consolidated school districts. She also explained the unusual time frame of 26 months.

“This Zero Mill increase is exactly the same type of thing Bear Lake and Onekama did,” said Mauntler. “The reason it is 26 months is because it is based on the bonding structure.”

Statistics from the State of Michigan show that 97 percent of these Zero Mill bond increase requests are successful.