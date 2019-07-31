ECHO resale store to move locations

MANISTEE — Since West Shore Community College announced its intent to purchase the former Glik’s building, many have been wondering what will become of the ECHO His Love Resale store that currently occupies space in part of the building.

“ECHO His Love originally created the Benzie and Manistee stores to raise revenue for the Family Life Center when we stopped taking state grants and has expanded to support other areas in the ministry,” said Robin Paulus, executive director.

According to the ECHO His Love 2018 annual report, the Benzie and Manistee store sales provided one-third of the annual budget.

“Simply put without the stores in operation, ECHO His Love would need to scale back areas of ministry, or stop some services completely,” explained Pastor Bill Willis, board president.

The ECHO Board of Directors began searching for retail space to rent, as well as buildings for purchase, when WSCC put forth the bid to purchase 400 River St.

A new location has been found for the store — the ECHO Resale Store will soon occupy the remaining space in the former Oleson’s Food Store, located at 160 Memorial Drive next to Save A Lot.

“We have become experts at moving,” said Paulus. “This will be our third move since we opened the Manistee store in 2016. It has been a pleasure to work with Brad Oleson during this transition, he is working hard to prepare the space.”

The move will be in two phases, said Paulus. In phase one, the ECHO Resale Store will occupy the former warehouse area of the available space as the main area undergoes some renovations.

In phase two the store will move into the larger renovated portion, allowing more ministry use in the remainder of the building.

The board of directors is currently working on strategic plans for the full use of the 13,477 square feet of space, Paulus said.

In addition to housing the store, the initial plans include housing ECHO’s Comforts of Home Ministry, which supplies needed appliances and furniture to families in need, as well as host their missions trailer for clothing that is not used in their Faith Family Fashion clothing pantry or sold in the store.

The last day at 400 River St. will be Aug. 31. The store will be closed Sept. 2 for Labor Day and again Sept. 3-7 as ECHO staff and volunteers move all items to the new location. ECHO Resale will reopen at 10 a.m. on Sept. 9 at 160 Memorial Drive.

Extra volunteers will be needed for the move and any with trucks, hand trucks and muscles are welcome, said Paulus.

Donations will still be accepted through Aug. 17 at the 400 River St. location; then donation will again be accepted starting on Sept. 9 at the new location.

For questions or to volunteer, contact Paulus at the ECHO His Love office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at (231) 723-6613 ext. 114 or email at robinp@echohislove.org.