Looking Back for Aug. 1

40 YEARS AGO

Cast chosen for “Damn Yankees”

Taken from the book “The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant”, by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop, the musical “Damn Yankees” will be presented during the last two

weeks of August at the Ramsdell Theatre. The cast includes William Ferguson, Mary Ann Najdowski, Jane Dove, Cheryl Hansen, Dale Priester, Nancy Baker and Ken Case.

60 YEARS AGO

Former local girl praised

Mrs. Grace (Merriman) Rowe and the Dixon (Illinois) Community Players have received very favorable press notices in the Dixon papers for supper club floor show “The Twenties Roar Again”. The script for the show was written by Grace, who also directed the rehearsals. The show consisted of 25 skits, walk-ons, pantomimes and musical numbers, with a cast of 35.

80 YEARS AGO

Grass fire

A small grass fire in back of the Manistee Salt plant and along the ground near the dock was put out by local firemen yesterday afternoon. They received the fire call at 2:15 and were back at the fire house at 3:45. The blaze caused no damage.

Committee reorganized

The community forest committee was reorganized during a meeting at the city building at 4 p.m. yesterday. Wayne I. Crampton, county agent, was named acting chairman of a group of six which will take charge of community forest affairs in the future. The other five members are: L.C. Bendle, Frank Merritt, Ranger B.M. Stout, Walter Hollingsworth, and City Manager Otto Damrow.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum