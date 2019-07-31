Michigan program notifies parents when teens get pulled over

MANISTEE COUNTY — Parents will now be able to immediately find out if their teen has been involved in a traffic stop thanks to a newly enhanced Michigan Sheriffs’ Association (MSA) program.

Sheriffs Telling Our Parents and Promoting Educated Drivers (STOPPED) is a voluntary program for parents who would like to be notified via text, email or by phone call, when their child is stopped by a sheriff’s deputy.

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office is now encouraging parents to have the conversation with their teens and, if interested, sign up.

Previously, Manistee County sheriff John O’Hagan said a notification would be sent via mail, but the program has since taken on a complete overhaul. Sheriff’s offices across Michigan are joining the effort that aims to promote safe driving, reduce traffic crashes and provide better communication between parents and young drivers.

“It is designed for younger kids under 21 years,” O’Hagan said. “If the parents want to register they can go online and plug it in, they will get a sticker in the mail and it will go on the back of the vehicle. Before they used to have it in the front window, and before (deputies) would not even see it. They revamped this program to make it even easier for parents to register and for the officers who come into contact with that vehicle.

“We want to reduce accidents by young drivers. Maybe the teen might think twice before engaging in a behavior that’s a little more careless and reckless, because they are going to see the sticker.”

Those who sign up will receive the STOPPED sticker with an identification number, and if the teen is pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy they will send out a notification including the time and location, driver’s name, number of passengers, reason for the stop and whether or not any citations were issued.

“The enhanced system will fully automate the process. In the event a deputy makes a traffic stop with a young driver and locates the STOPPED sticker, they will put the corresponding number into an internet based program and hit the send button,” O’Hagan said.

Currently, more than 30 sheriff’s offices are participating in the effort, which has been around for over 14 years. Those who register may include any vehicle from a car, moped, ORV or motorcycle, operated by a driver that is under 21 years of age. The sticker must be placed at the top left corner of the rear windshield of the vehicle.

“In a click of a button the parent will get an email or text,” O’Hagan said. “We think it works. It will be interesting now because the way we used to do it, we did not enforce it a lot.”

In a press release, MSA executive director Blaine Koops said the STOPPED program will be used by deputies as merely an educational tool.

“This could be game changing in how we enforce traffic laws and interact with our community,” Koops said. “This could have a wide ranging positive impact on how we relate to our young drivers and their parents. This is another tool in our traffic enforcement toolbox.”

For more information on the STOPPED program or to register a vehicle, visit the MSA website at www.misheriff.org. Founded in 1877, the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association has been a leader in providing education, training and programs throughout the State of Michigan.

“We are going to try to be seen and give the parents an opportunity do this,” O’Hagan said. “At the upcoming (Manistee County Fair) we will have a booth to tell parents about it.”