Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant set for Thursday

LUDINGTON — The public is invited to attend the 2020 Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant on Thursday.

The show will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will take place at West Shore Community College Center Stage Theater. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Five contestants from Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties will be taking the stage to compete in talent, private interview, on-stage interview, evening wear and share their personal social impact initiative for a chance to win the title of Miss Ludington Area 2020 as well as scholarship money and awards. The pageant will be awarding five different scholarships totaling close to $3,000 for these local young women to use toward education.

Miss Michigan 2019, Mallory Rivard, will be joining us as we crown our next Miss Ludington Area and be sharing her talent on stage with us. The show will be emceed by former Miss Ludington Area Staci Palma Collins.

2020 Miss Ludington Area Contestants are:

• Jordan Goodman

Age: 21

School: Aquinas College

Talent: Speed Painting

Platform: Autism Awareness “Autism in the Classroom”

• Andrea Shoop

Age: 19

School: West Shore Community College

Talent: Gymnastics Floor Routine

Platform: Unplugging: Getting Kids More Active

• Paige Whitaker

Age: 18

School: Aquinas College

Talent: Persuasive Speech

Platform: Mental Health Awareness

• Madelyn Shamel

Age: 18

School: Calvin University

Talent: Contemporary Dance

Platform: Better Together

• Mariah Gregurek

Age: 23

School: American Public University

Talent: Makeup Application

Platform: Body Confidence

Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant is an official Miss Michigan and Miss America Preliminary. Miss Ludington Area represents Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties.