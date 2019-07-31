NMD holds 22nd annual Mopars Against the World

KALEVA — The 22nd Annual edition of Mopars Against the World took place this past weekend at Northern Michigan Dragway. Racers and fans were out in full force in NMD’s largest annual event.

Attendance figures were down slightly from years’ past, but still an impressive crowd of just over 3,000 people was on hand to see an fantastic turnout of 394 race entries. NMD management was excited by the attendance totals. Two hours of rain delay during prime race time Saturday evening caused hundreds of potential single night attendees to turn around and leave rather than enter during the delay.

After the showers cleared and an extensive track-drying effort was finished, racing action took place at a furious pace in an attempt to finish at a reasonable time.

Two more non-weather-related delays backed things up yet another half hour. But the NMD crew excelled under pressure as they always have.

The Mopar racers took the final score with a convincing 188-160 advantage in head-to-head races with other makes also known as “the world.”

The top finisher for the victors was in the Bracket I division. Darren McChesney of Reese drove his “Bad Habit” Plymouth Duster to the $6,000 victory, defeating the dragster of Cheboygan racer Fred Schwedt in the final round.

In Bracket II, a $10,000 top prize was up for grabs. Belleville’s David Remus was up to the challenge with his Ford Falcon. Runner-up honors went to Benzonia’s Kyle Kidder, who still grabbed a refreshing $6,000 for his efforts.

Chevy racers also netted a win in the final Saturday evening, with Benzonia’s David Evans capturing the Pro Trophy win over Howard City’s Nate Alexander. Evans was driving a Monte Carlo and Alexander a Camaro.

The Top Doorslammers division provided worlds of excitement, with new records set. Tim Heiges of Traverse City held the final-round lead until getting out of shape just before the finish line, allowing Sean Nagy of Houghton Lake to pass by for the $2,500 win with his Ford Mustang. Earlier in qualifying, Heiges set a new track elapsed time (E.T) record with a 4.47 second pass, while Nagy upped his track record for speed at 168 miles per hour.

Friday night action found Freeland racer Scott Hoernlein taking the $2,000 win with his dragster in Bracket I. Maple City’s Phil Anderson snatched the Bracket II $2,000 win, along with the season points lead with his Pontiac Phoenix.

Drew Heinig of Traverse City locked up the Pro Trophy win with his Dodge Dart, while Alison Fluette of Interlochen won with a Chevy Monte Carlo.

A pair of junior racers claimed double wins. Hunter Cesaro of East Jordan picked up both nights in Advanced Juniors, while Ean Guenthardt of Manistee did the same in Mini Juniors.

Tyler Nelkin of West Bloomfield raced to victory in Thursday evening Street Trophy with his Chevy Camaro.

Racing action continues this weekend with a single night event Friday. The first annual running of “Family Night” takes place. The event, designed for families with young children, and youth groups, etc., will feature youth divisions in competition, along with test ‘n tune for street legal vehicles. Bounce houses and horse rides are also planned for the evening. Racing starts at 5 P.M. and is planned to last until 10 p.m.

NMD is located three miles north of Kaleva on Potter Road. For more information, call (231)218-2657 or visit northernmichigandragway.net or the social media pages.