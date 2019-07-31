Portage Lake Watershed Forever coordinates shoreline survey

ONEKAMA — Those in the area of the Portage Lake shoreline on Wednesday may have noticed a drone flying around.

The Portage Lake Watershed Forever, based in Onekama, contracted Zero Gravity to conduct a shoreline survey.

Zero Gravity is an environmental data collection service using drone technology.

According to the watershed group, the survey will provide helpful data on lake health matters such as, but not limited to, the following:

• Greenbelts;

• Erosion issues;

• Harmful aquatic invasives; and

• Sandbars/shoals shoreline use issues.

The first of three data collection passes by drone was scheduled for Wednesday, and dates are dependent on weather.

The PLWF organization has been evaluating the use of drones for lake monitoring since 2016, according to a press release.

“We have attended several meetings and discussed their use with other watersheds who are currently using drones to supplement their data. The council and others reviewed a presentation by Dennis Wiand of Zero Gravity after our June Watershed Council meeting and there was consensus that we would like to schedule a survey of our lake,” the group said in a press release.

This is the first time Portage Lake has been surveyed with this technology.

“We expect that this service will allow the PLWF organization to establish a more accurate environmental history of the lake’s overall health and will give us a database to compare against in the future,” the group stated.

Zero Gravity (www.zerogravityaerial.com) has worked successfully with other organizations in Northwestern Michigan.