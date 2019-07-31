Promoting Manistee’s historic homes

Lakeside Club, visitor’s bureau, museum partner to restore River Street display

By Scott Fraley

Staff Writer

MANISTEE — Oftentimes promoting history and promoting Manistee go hand in hand.

That was the basic premise behind updating what was a lackluster display depicting historic homes in Manistee.

The sign, located on River Street west of the Manistee Municipal Mariana, now denotes historic homes throughout the city in a self-guided tour. It also includes a QR code that can be scanned with a smart phone for a video tour. Information is included on both sides of the sign.

According to Deb Green, president of the Lakeside Club, creating the new historic display required “coordination and collaboration between the Lakeside Club, visitor’s bureau and historical society.”

The local organizations pooled their efforts toward their shared goal.

“We had just updated the historic walking tour and thought it would be beneficial for the Lakeside Club to piggyback off that so we could all work together,” said Kathryn Kenny, Executive Director of the Manistee County Visitor’s Bureau.

Manistee County Historical Museum Executive Director Mark Fedder saw the opportunity to promote the area’s history.

“The Lakeside Club was looking to update their sign and they wanted the visitor’s bureau to help create the sign to represent their organization and the historic sites tour,” said Fedder. “People could get more historical information from the museum, and people would get interested in the historical architecture.”

The previous display, last updated by the Manistee Lakeside Club in 2004, had begun to show its age and was in serious need of replacement.

Lakeside Club secretary, Peggy Raddatz, said the marker had yellowed and its wooden frame was beginning to rot.

The replacement sign’s construction was a truly local affair. Manistee businesses Rightside Design Group and Amor Sign Studios were brought in to design and develop the new marker.

The Manistee City Department of Public Works created a new frame at cost and installed it in June.

Fedder says the new sign has drawn the community’s attention.

“I have seen more people noticing this sign than I did before,” he said. “A lot of times when I’ve driven by I’ve seen people looking at it.”

The Lakeside Club was established in 1885 with the purpose of creating what is now the Manistee County Library. The club continues to support various organizations within the county, through funds raised by the biannual tour of homes which is next scheduled for July 18, 2020.

The club will host its Fall Tea and Fashion Show on Oct. 19 at Manistee High School.