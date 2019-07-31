Ragbirds to perform Summer Sounds finale at Art Park

THOMPSONVILLE — The Summer Sounds concert series at Michigan Legacy Art Park will come to an end on Aug. 10, with a performance by acclaimed touring band, The Ragbirds.

Led by charismatic, multi-instrumentalist front-woman Erin Zindle, The Ragbirds draw worldwide inspiration from reggae, to Celtic, blues and rock, to create roots music that is equally danceable, intelligent and vulnerable. Touring steadily around the nation over the past 15 years, the Ann Arbor band has developed a well-deserved reputation as one of the most dynamic, high-spirited live acts in roots music.

They have shared stages supporting Brandi Carlile, Rusted Root, Matisyahu, Greensky Bluegrass, Jeff Daniels, Billy Strings and many others.

The concert will close the Summer Sounds concert series, which has featured an array of live performances from original artists in a wide variety of genres. The concert is family-friendly and free to kids 12 and under.

The Art Park’s outdoor amphitheater provides a truly memorable venue to experience world-class performances—nestled in the midst of a 30-acre northern Michigan woods. In the event of rain, concerts will be held indoors at nearby Crystal Mountain.

Concerts take place from 7-9 p.m. Rides from the trailhead parking lot to the amphitheater are available beginning at 6:15 p.m. for those with limited mobility. Guests are welcome to bring picnics, camp chairs and blankets. Steelhead Cafe food truck will be on site serving up American food favorites and their signature broasted fish.

Free parking is available at the Art Park entrance with additional parking on Mountain Woods Drive, adjacent to the park or at any public Crystal Mountain lot. Arriving early to allow time to hike the quarter-mile trail to the amphitheater is recommended.

Michigan Legacy Art Park is a nonprofit arts organization founded by internationally acclaimed artist David Barr in 1995 to enrich lives through experiences that connect art, nature, and Michigan’s history. Contemporary Art comes to life in the park’s permanent collection of almost 50 works, located in the midst of a 30-acre forest preserve.