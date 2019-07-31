Saints look to take momentum into NABF tourney

SAGINAW — The Manistee Saints have spent their summer battling toward the top of the Great Lakes United Baseball League standings, with plenty of success to show for it.

This week, the 20-win ball club will put its talents to the test in the National Amateur Baseball Federation tournament, with the regional round starting today in Saginaw.

As a result of Wednesday’s regional draws, the Saints will play at 11 a.m. on Friday against Muskegon and again at 4 p.m. that day against the Saginaw Means Transformers.

Six teams make up the regional, which consists of pool play today and Friday, with four spots in Saturday’s bracket play up for grabs.

Ty Sobczak (5-1) has been named the Saints’ starting pitcher for Friday’s opener.

Since kicking off the 2019 season at the start of June, the Saints (20-7) have solely competed within their own league and along the way notched their second consecutive 20-win campaign. Stepping away from league competition, however, presents a new challenge, and one that Saints manager Tyrone Collins expects his players to be up for.

“When you look at the teams in the Saginaw Regional, it’s the best of the best so it’s going to be tough,” said Collins. “But we’re focused on doing our best to win it, I can tell you that.”

Manistee has put together some impressive winning streaks this summer, starting the season on a six-game tear and most recently stringing together nine victories before splitting this past weekend’s series with the Midland Tribe. The Saints have plated nearly seven runs a game on average through their 27 games. So, their offense is certainly a threat to any opposition.

“Our team batting average is right around .300,” Collins said. “We’re hitting for power and we’re hitting station to station, so overall we’ve been putting up a lot of crooked numbers, which is really nice.”

With much of the lineup still intact from last year’s successful campaign, Collins said this summer’s success starts with experience.

“I attribute it mainly to our veteran players, to be honest,” he said. “We had most of our team return this year and added a few pieces to the puzzle to fill a couple voids and it’s really worked out.

“The veteran leadership, by far, has been what’s taken this team to another 20-win season,” he added. “So we’re going to see if we can take some of that momentum into the NABF.”