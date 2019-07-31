STATE NEWS IN BRIEF

Communities get partial win in court fight over tax dollars

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Local governments have won a partial victory in the Michigan appeals court in a dispute over how state government gives tax dollars to communities.

The constitution requires that local governments get 48.9 percent of all state spending. But when the state makes that calculation, the appeals court says it can’t count money that pays for state-mandated activities.

Attorney John Philo says it likely adds up to hundreds of millions of dollars. He says local governments have been squeezed for years by “accounting tricks” in the capital.

But in the same opinion, the appeals court this week said the state can count aid to school districts and charter schools as payments to local governments.

The court also ordered state government to publish information about the cost of state mandates. The court says the state has undermined the “role of taxpayer oversight.”

There was no immediate comment from the attorney general’s office. A Supreme Court appeal by either side is possible.

Judge orders shutdown of manufacturer amid health concerns

BELDING, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ordered a Michigan manufacturer to cease operations amid concerns among health officials about a June dumpster fire and the release of chemical clouds.

The Daily News of Greenville reports an Ionia County judge signed a temporary restraining order last week about the Kassouni Manufacturing Inc. facility in Belding, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. The order was requested by the Ionia County Health Department.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment Wednesday from the company.

Circuit Court Judge Ronald Schafer ordered KMI to cease operations and secure the facility, which produces chlorine tablets used for swimming pools and calcium chloride for melting ice and snow, as well as does plastic injection molding.

State health and environmental officials also have been involved after the fire.

Bill would aim to help laboratory animals get a home

A bill to encourage the adoption or retirement of animals no longer needed for research in federal labs has the support of U.S. Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire.

Supporters say more than 50,000 cats, dogs, monkeys, rabbits and other animals regulated under federal law were used in labs in 2018. They say many animals are killed when federal agencies lack policies on adopting or retiring animals no longer needed for research.

The bill introduced Tuesday would direct federal agencies to have such policies.

Collins, a Republican, says the bill would build on policies at agencies such as the Department of Defense. Shaheen, a Democrat, says retiring animals should get the chance to live in caring homes.

Co-sponsors include Sens. Gary Peters of Michigan, a Democrat, and Martha McSally, of Arizona, a Republican.

