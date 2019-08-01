Free conference offers public, professionals HIV insight

TRAVERSE CITY — The 2019 Northern Michigan HIV Summit for health care professionals and the public is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 9, at Northwestern Michigan College’s Hagerty Conference Center.

Thomas Judd Care Center Manager David Rushlow said the free HIV Summit will offer information on the state of HIV care across the northern Michigan region. Continuing education credits are available.

Keynote speaker will be artist Mary Fisher, whose keynote address at the 1992 Republican National Convention has been ranked in the Oxford University Press as one of the “Best 100 American Speeches of the 20th Century.” Fisher was diagnosed with HIV in 1991 and breast cancer in 2012. She is recognized for her efforts at social change and uses her art, writings, speeches and advocacy to speak out for the vulnerable people of the world.

In addition to Fisher’s address, Rushlow said a continuing goal of the conference is to create a growing network of community members, health care professionals, social workers, and mental health professionals who are knowledgeable about HIV and can work together to eliminate any barriers to care for individuals living with HIV in the region.

While the event is free, registration is required. Lunch will be provided. For more information and to register, go to munsonhealthcare.org/TJCC/HIV-summit or call 844-820-2995.

The Hagerty Center is located at 715 E. Front St. in Traverse City.