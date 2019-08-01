Household Hazardous Waste program undergoes changes in 2019

MANISTEE COUNTY — Officials say the annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection program is undergoing changes in its 13th year in Manistee County.

Susan Spencer, executive director of the Manistee Conservation District (MCD), said every year in Manistee, residents drop off household chemicals, motor oil, batteries, electronics and more, during a program that is held the third Saturday in August.

Spencer said the collection provides an opportunity for residents to responsibly dispose of hazardous chemicals, thus keeping toxic household chemicals, pharmaceuticals and pesticides out of landfills and groundwater. However, due to a dramatic increase in participation as well as a rise in the cost of recycling hazardous waste, she said the future of the program may be hindered by a lack of sufficient funds.

“It is critical that the committee build up its fund balance to ensure the collection goes forward fully funded in future years,” she said. “Therefore, certain changes will be necessary for this year’s collection to ensure the solvency of the program going forward.”

Currently, the program is funded by annual donations from counties and townships, and Spencer said the three-county HHW committee is grateful to municipalities for their willing participation. This year’s event is slated for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the Manistee County Road Commission, located at 8946 Chippewa Highway.

The pound limit is set for 12,000.

“It is important that residents know ahead of time that the event will be forced to close if a 12,000 pound limit is reached before 1 p.m. on the day of the collection,” Spencer said.

In 2018, Spencer said the MCD collected a total of 39,873 pounds of hazardous waste, which was well over the previously agreed-upon limit. Nearly two thirds of that total, or 22,000 pounds, were in oil, batteries and electronics.

“As a result, the district was forced to turn away cars at the end of the event, never a desirable option,” Spencer said.

To ensure adequate funds for future collections, and to serve as many residents as possible, the three-county HHW committee is implementing the following changes for this year’s collection:

• A shortened time-frame for the event — instead of 2 p.m. as in previous years; and

• An increase in the suggested donation per carload, from $5 to $10. The disposal cost for 56 pounds of hazardous waste is $50.

In addition, to be sure that all participants are able to dispose of their hazardous waste on collection day, the committee recommended specific steps residents can take to reduce waste:

• Single-use household batteries, such as AA, AAA, C, and D batteries, as well as 9-volt batteries no longer contain mercury. They can now be thrown in the trash. It is suggested that people limit their overall disposal of single-use batteries to one coffee can per carload, or less. It is further recommended that people switch to using rechargeable batteries;

• Automotive and lithium batteries should be recycled. Most auto supply stores such as NAPA also accept automotive batteries during the year; and

• Find alternative ways to dispose of oil-based paint. Nearly empty paint cans add a lot of poundage to the collection. Information on paint disposal can be found on the MCD website at www.manisteecd2.org.

The funding goal for 2019 is $60,000, Spencer said. The HHW committee is still short of that goal by several thousand dollars.

The committee is asking residents to consider supporting the event with an additional donation that is tax deductible. All donations should be sent to the Mason-Lake Conservation District, HHW Fiduciary, at 655 N. Scottville Road, Scottville, MI 49454. People can call (231) 757-3707, ext. three. For more information, contact Susan Spencer at (231) 889-9666.