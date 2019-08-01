ISD takes steps to improve security at Parkdale buildings

MANISTEE — For the past several years Manistee Intermediate School District technology director Roy Anciso and has staff have worked at assisting school districts throughout the county with installing security systems for their buildings.

Many of those improvements were made with the assistance of grant funding, but since the ISD building in Parkdale doesn’t house any classes on a daily basis, it wasn’t eligible for the same funding. However, in today’s world security measures still needed to be in place for the people working inside that building and that prompted the board and administration to use building and site funds from the ISD budget to create a good security system.

“We don’t really qualify for any grants because we don’t have students, so that has been tough,” said Anciso. “The whole school safety initiative we have with Manistee County Safety Management Coordinator Lt. Brian Gutowski that has everyone working on Emergency Operations Plans with Compliance One has helped us learn what we need. Compliance One and Brian both have come out and looked at our building and made suggestions for security improvements.”

Anciso said it prompted discussion for locking down the doors at the ISD like all the other schools in the county currently do on a daily basis when in session.

“None of our doors had been locked and anyone could have walked into our buildings unannounced at any time,” said Anciso. “We installed the same camera stations that are at the main entrances (both on the ISD and Manistee School Business Cooperative office right behind the ISD building) and we also installed access control systems.”

Manistee ISD superintendent Dave Cox said the step is a necessary one in today’s world for safety reasons.

“Our first duty and highest obligation is the safety of students, staff and visitors,” said Cox. “It only makes sense to get on board with the latest technology related to keeping that duty and obligation at the forefront.”

The camera station is set up so by pressing a button a call will go to the receptionist and they can see who is trying to gain admittance and determine if they want to let them in to the building.

“We have the access control system where I have a card to get in and just swipe it to unlock the door,” said Anciso. “It also has a keypad to gain entry which is great for local law enforcement, as we can set a code for them. Or if a group from one of the schools is meeting here we can give them a temporary access code and they can just come up and put in the information.”

What is also good is it will create a log of who is entering the building and at what time they entered it. Anciso said the camera is also motion sensitive and will provide images of those entering the building.

“It will record that person and ID that person based on the code that they present,” said Anciso.

Anciso said the system is physically in place, but they still need to input the information about all the users working in the building. They also put one of the access control systems on the computer server room because of the importance of what is located in that room.

“We plan to do that when the staff comes back at orientation,” said Anciso. “These (key) cards are printable, so you can actually make it a person’s identification badge as well as their key.

He said organizations like Merritt and AT&T that might need access to the server room, but they still want to make sure who is coming and going into that location.

Anciso said the system is designed to be managed centrally, so they can do things to allow certain groups access to the building.

“If say, the Bear Lake staff needed to gain access to the building, with just a couple of punches of buttons all they would have to do is present their identification cards and it would give them access to the building,” said. ”

He said on the opposite end where if an employee was leaving the district for another job they could automatically delete their information from the system and not have to worry about return of an actual key.

In other news from the technology department, Anciso said they are working with the Manistee Area Public Schools to gain more technology for their bus garage.

“About 20 years ago MAPS had a wireless network that connected their buildings,” said Anciso. “They had towers on two of their buildings that are no longer used because we now have fiber optics between the buildings. What we came up with was a plan to re-use the towers at Jefferson and Madison Elementary schools.”

He said the idea is to set up the towers up behind the ISD building to connect the bus garage. If they get high enough over the tree line that will allow the ISD to beam the signal to the bus garage. By doing that, MAPS can get rid of the connection they pay for and use the connection between the bus garage and the ISD.

“The bus garage then can start using our internet, put them on our phone system, video surveillance and basically anything that the schools already take advantage of now,” said Anciso. “We can’t do that now because they are on an isolated system.”

Anciso said the towers are on site at the ISD, but they just haven’t had the opportunity to put them up yet, but hope to soon.