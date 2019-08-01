Looking Back for Aug. 2

20 YEARS AGO

Wrong-way ducks

The ducks went the wrong way, so the ones that went the furthest in the wrong direction were declared the winners Saturday afternoon. The annual race, which is the biggest fundraiser held by the Downtown Merchants Committee every, had 1,266 ducks in it this year, each at a cost of $2. The plastic ducks were dumped into the river off of the Maple Street Bridge. This year’s winners were Ruth Seng in first place followed by Helen Calton and Ted Arens.

40 YEARS AGO

Eastlake landfill may be eliminated

Eastlake Village may be forced to abandon its landfill operation located southeast of the village and seek other means of solid waste disposal. The Department of Natural Resources has taken over the regulation of landfills, formerly the job of the State Department of Health.

Erickson, Vallencourt honored

Esther Erickson, long nicknamed “Mrs. Hospital” by Onekama residents, received a resolution of tribute from Senator Phil Arthurhultz yesterday commemorating her years of service to Memorial Hospital in Onekama. The Senator also honored Fred Valencourt for his 54 years of service to Cleon Township.

80 YEARS AGO

Drought threat still hovers

Field and crops in Manistee County were withered and parched today as the threat of a major drought came back to hover over the area despite leaden skies and the U.S. weather forecaster’s prediction of local showers tonight or Thursday. A survey yesterday showed foliage and crops wilted and drooping in every part of the county, with the average fields dusty dry.

Happenings at city council

A move to tighten the city purse strings by more efficient collection was started last night at the regular meeting of the city commission, which also was marked by expressions of dissatisfaction with the construction methods being employed on the northside river main of the sewage disposal system, clearing of the city police department of third degree charges, and a brief altercation over equipment remaining in the old tannery, turned back to the city by the bankrupt Toledo Glove Company.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum