Pair facing charges in relation to death of Cadillac man

CADILLAC — Two people are facing felony charges in relation to a man who died from a drug overdose in a Cadillac motel in March.

According to TNT detectives, Cadillac City Police and Traverse Narcotics Team (TNT) detectives responded to possible a drug overdose in Cadillac on March 31. When they arrived, police found Adam Leyko, 30, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead by responding Emergency Medical Services.

An autopsy confirmed that he died due to the drug overdose.

During the investigation Cadillac officers determined that the room where Leyko was found was occupied by Kelly MacDonald. Surveillance video and witness statements reportedly indicated that MacDonald was on scene prior to officers arriving. MacDonald was arrested later that day on a traffic stop for outstanding warrants, and additional charges unrelated to the death o

f Leyko.

Detectives from TNT conducted several interviews and executed a search warrant during the investigation.

Evidence suggested the victim contacted MacDonald several times in the days leading up to his death to acquire heroin. Police say that MacDonald was able to acquire heroin from Corry Sisson.

MacDonald and Leyko allegedly rented a room at the Sun and Snow on March 30, where the drugs were used.

The case was submitted to the Wexford County Prosecutors Office for review, and warrants were authorized for MacDonald and Sisson.

MacDonald was arraigned on April 1 in the 84th District Court on a seven-count felony warrant. The charges include delivery of a controlled substance causing death, conspiracy to deliver heroin, and multiple charges of use and possession of controlled substances. Bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety.

Sisson was arraigned on July 29 for delivery of a controlled substance related to this incident. Sisson was given a $50,000 cash/surety bond.

TNT and Cadillac Police were assisted by the Michigan State Police and the Wexford County Sheriffs Office. The Traverse Narcotics Team is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force comprised of officers from Wexford County, Osceola County, Missaukee County, Antrim County, Grand Traverse County, Kalkaska County, Leelanau County and Benzie County, along with Traverse City Police Department and Michigan State Police.

TNT asks that anyone with any information pertaining to illegal drug activity call the tip-line at (800) 528-8234.