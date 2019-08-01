Providing access to all: Ribbon cut at Arcadia Marsh universally accessible walkway

ARCADIA – Crowds gathered Wednesday for the official grand opening of the 305-acre Arcadia Marsh Nature Preserve. The preserve, which broke ground late last year offers rare access to a valuable natural habitat found only in the Great Lakes.

The Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy (GTRLC) estimates that 80% of the Great Lakes coastal marshland has been lost. Arcadia Marsh is one of only 15 or so coastal marshes remaining along Lake Michigan’s shoreline.

Many native plants and animals call the wetland habitat home, including 18 which are endangered or threatened and over 230 species of bird.

According to GTRLC executive director Glen Chown, marshes like those in Arcadia are among the most productive and vital ecosystems in the world.

“Our coastal marshes are the biological engines of the Great Lake’s ecosystems,” Chown said. “They are tremendously productive ecosystems that provide critical habitat for hundreds of birds, plants, fish and other animals and they protect Lake Michigan’s treasured water quality by filtering pollutants and contaminants from the watershed.”

The decline in coastal marshland can be attributed to development, pollution and, more recently, the introduction of exotic invasive species.

Restoring the marshlands of Arcadia is a significant victory in the effort to conserve these valuable habitats.

“This marsh was on the path to destruction, from invasive species and channel habitat alterations,” said Chown.

The roughly ¾-mile trail extends from the existing parking lot along M-22 to a newly constructed parking area off St. Pierre Road, allowing easy access from both sides of the preserve.

Aside from a clear path designed for hiking and bird watching, the trail features several bump-outs with benches, two observation platforms and a small fishing pier along Bowens Creek.

Universal access (UA) is an important feature of the new Arcadia Marsh trail; the boardwalks were carefully designed to grant full access to those of limited mobility.

“Our organization believes strongly that nature’s wonders should be available to everyone, and as such we’re thrilled to open our latest universal access opportunity at such a tremendously important and beloved location,” Chown said in a press release. “We believe that life-long access to nature shouldn’t be a luxury.”

Preservation of the marshlands began with Brad Hopwood, who took out a second mortgage to purchase 130 acres of the Arcadia Marsh in the mid-1990s. Hopwood, along with his wife Jan wishing to preserve the land, reached out to the GTRLC.

“At the time, we didn’t really know how it was going to work, but we knew what we needed to accomplish,” Brad Hopwood recalled in a GTRLC publication. “I always just thought that, at a minimum, I could break even if I needed to.”

Among the most important restoration efforts was re-routing Bowens Creek from an old ditch back to its original, meandering channel. This added more than 3,700 feet of riverine habitat and dropped the temperature of the creek by 10 degrees, improving conditions for trout, sculpins and other cold-water species.

In addition to restoring Bowens Creek and installing nearly a mile of boardwalk, the GTRLC prescribed a controlled burn in 2010 to remove exotic invasive plants while encouraging the repopulation of native species including endangered wild rice.

The total cost of the project was about $1.5 million which was raised by individual donors and foundations including the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation and the Manistee County Community Foundation. MCCF’s grant was made possible through the Minger Family Endowment Fund.

“We are immensely proud to be included among the supporters of this incredible new trailway, and we know Mr. Minger would be delighted to see the outcome of this first major grant from the Minger Family Endowment Fund that his legacy gift made possible,” said Laura Heintzelman, Manistee County Community Foundation president and CEO. “When opportunities arise like this to make our most unique and protected lands available of people of all ages and abilities to enjoy – we all applaud them.”

GTRLC partnered with several groups to realize this project, including Ducks Unlimited, the Conservation Resource Alliance, the Manistee County Road Commission and the Little River Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.

Since 1991, the Conservancy has protected nearly 42,000 acres of land while maintaining 35 nature preserves which are open to the public.

GTRLC previously opened the universally accessible Overlook Trail at Arcadia Dunes and The C.S. Mott Nature Preserve along M-22 near the Arcadia Marsh Nature Preserve. In the coming months, the conservancy is expected to buy another coastal marsh property; Petobego Pond, a mile long lagoon on Grand Traverse Bay.

For more information on the Arcadia Marsh Nature Preserve or the GTRLC, visit www.gtrlc.org.