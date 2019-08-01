Sports physicals available to county athletes at MHS

MANISTEE — Manistee County student-athletes can receive physicals from Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital at Manistee High School on August 6 for a fee of $25 per student.

The physicals will be performed from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. by Manistee Hospital physicians and staff. All proceeds will go to the Manistee 350 Club.

“All proceeds benefit the Manistee Chippewa 350 Club, so every dollar raised goes right back to our student-athletes and coaches,” said club president Mark Sandstedt. “… All county student athletes are welcome to attend.”

Sports physicals are required for anyone who wants to compete in athletics in the upcoming school year.

Parents and guardians are asked to complete the Michigan High School Athletic Association medical history form prior to the examination. Forms can be picked up at the MHS office or downloaded from www.mhsaa.com/schools/forms-resources.

Those seeking more information can contact Kevin Kott at kkott2@mhc.net.