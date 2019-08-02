Grants available for scrap tire cleanup activities

LANSING — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has made available grants that promote and support the cleanup and reuse of scrap tires in Michigan.

Scrap tires pose a fire risk and a human health risk as mosquito breeding grounds. Scrap tires can be collected, processed and used for various purposes, including: paving products for roads, manufactured products and energy production.

The Scrap Tire Cleanup Grant is available for property owners to clean up old or abandoned scrap tires. EGLE will give priority to collection sites where tires were accumulated prior to Jan. 1, 1991, as well as collection sites that pose an imminent threat to public health, safety, welfare or the environment. Local units of government and non-profit organizations also are eligible for funding for cleanup days and roadside cleanup grants.

To receive an application package for a grant, visit Michigan.Gov/Scraptires, and select the appropriate link under “Grants,” or contact Kirsten Clemens at (517) 614-7431.

EGLE will accept Cleanup Grant Applications with all supporting documentation received on or before Aug. 30.

