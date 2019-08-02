Hitting the right note: Distinguished musical act wraps up week-long series at Music House

MANISTEE – Music is the language of the soul and that language has spoken to the diverse array of brilliant and somewhat eccentric artists performing at the Music House Chamber Music Festival this past week.

Tonight’s concert at the Music House wraps up a week-long series of performances by District 221, a versatile chamber-music society.

District 221 isn’t the average touring musical act, all are accredited music scholars and teachers which boasts a degree of virtuosity rarely seen (or heard) outside of major concert venues.

The members of the District 221 musical society have won several competitions, awards, and accolades while performing at renowned venues including Carnegie Hall, the New World Center, the Colburn School in Los Angeles, and now the Manistee Music House.

“Everything that we’ve had here, I believe is top-notch,” said Music House owner John Hanson. “I’m trying to keep our music standards high and these folks have kept them high.”

This season featured pianist Miguel Sousa, violinist Bingqing Xia, violist Jessica Ray King, vocalist and music theater specialist Briana Lotan, composer-in-residence and Onekama native David M. Fisher, and special guest artist Polka Face.

“Music is our love,” said renowned viola player, Jessica Ray King. “It’s what brought us together. It’s what’s taken us all over the world and to meet so many people and have so many experiences – to express ourselves and give joy to people.”

King performs with the Dearborn, Rochester, and Macomb Symphony Orchestras and is the Health and Wellness Editor for the American Viola Society Journal.

Miguel Sousa, the group’s pianist, sees music more as a means to push himself.

“Playing an instrument represents a challenge,” said Sousa. “There’s always something that I strive to accomplish or get better and improve myself.”

According to Sousa, Portugese culture often looks down on aspiring musicians. He uses the criticism he received as motivation.

“I’m going to show them that I can become something more than what they expect me to be,” Sousa said.

Sousa holds a Masters degree in Piano Performance from Central Michigan University (CMU). In addition to District 221, Sousa also serves as the accompanist for Texas A&M’s Century Singers and Women’s Chorus and collaborates with Brazos Chorale.

The group’s most reserved member, Bingqing Xia, is perhaps it’s most accredited. Xia, a Doctoral of Arts in Violin Performance candidate at LSU has won several music competitions including first place victories at the Bay View Music Festival Concerto Competition, the American Protege International Concerto Competition and the CMU Concerto Competition.

Outspoken vocalist Briana Lotan is the newest member of District 221. She views musical performance as a key to her identity.

“I always thought that because of my disability that people were only ever going to see me as a person in a wheelchair and see pity.” said Lotan. “When I get to perform, I feel like people see me instead of my situation. The fact that I can still make music is truly wonderful and I don’t let the chair hold me back and I think that’s why music is so special – it’s so full of endless possibilities.”

On Thursday, the Music House hosted a celebration of local composer David M. Fisher. District 221 performed Fisher’s original compositions, while the Music House displayed his paintings.

Fisher, a graduate of Manistee High School, performed sophisticated works on piano and glass harp drawing from influences both classical and avantgarde.

“Music is evolving, but generally sometimes we like to resist change,” Fisher said. “What we’re providing is the balance between change and stability and we’re walking a very fine line, but we’re all experts in the field and very good at doing that.”

District 221’s traditional accolades belie their eclectic performances. The group shifts seamlessly between genres of music, from Mendelssohn to Salt-n-Pepa, while incorporating elements of theater and comedy into their act.

Every night’s concert had a different theme, including romantic salon music, pop and kid friendly concerts.

Dr. Evelyn Bottando, a college professor at Indiana University Northwest that documents the band’s travels also performed alongside the group as guest artist Polka Face.

“I totally stalked them,” joked Bottando. “I figured out they were award-winning performers and I said ‘hey, let me join on for the ride.’”

Dr. Bottando dedicated her performance on Friday to her ailing mother.

“I hope that this performance inspires people to support diabetes research,” said Bottando.

This evening’s Grand Finale concert feature works from Cabernet, Into the Woods, and Company. The festival trio will also perform Mendelssohn Trio No.1 for Violin, Viola, and Piano.

District 221 expects to return next year to the Music House for additional concerts with other ensemble performances tentatively planned for early November. The group heads next to perform at Lotan’s alma mater Coker College in South Carolina and LSU where Xia is finishing her doctoral work.

The Music House is located at 302 Walnut St. in downtown Manistee. For additional information about the Music House and the church call (231) 723-2744. To learn more about District 221, visit www.district221.com.