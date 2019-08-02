Little River Charity Golf Outing helps local charities

MANISTEE — The Little River Casino Resort (LRCR) hosted its 20th annuals on July 12, according to player development manager Chad Eckhardt.

Held at the Manistee National Golf and Resort, this year’s golf scramble drew 168 golfers and raised $61,513 to benefit charities serving Manistee and the surrounding area.

“Little River established the Charity Golf Outing back in 1999, the year the casino first opened for business,” said Eckhardt. “And I’m happy to say it continues to be a great success for everyone involved. It really is a good feeling to be able to give back to our local communities.”

With volunteer support and contributions from the casino resort’s many vendors, the annual event has raised a total of $916,600 in private and business donations over the last 20 years, said Eckhardt. LRCR underwrites all costs associated with the event and donates 100 percent of all of the monies from participant fees and sponsorship funds raised.

Proceeds from the 2019 Charity Golf Outing will be locally distributed to numerous nonprofit organizations including: Special Olympics Area 24, Brethren High School’s “Blessings in a Backpack,” Northern Michigan Blue to Gold Star Mothers Inc., Choices of Manistee County Inc., ECHO His Love, Manistee VFW Walsh Post No. 4499, Manistee Friendship Society, Fruitport Schools Band, Manistee Prom Boutique and Manistee Catholic Central.

The Little River Casino Resort is an enterprise of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.