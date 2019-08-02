Meijer donates to Council on Aging senior food pantry

This has been an amazing week. We are always doing something fun and interesting at the senior center. We had a wonderful donation from Weesie’s. They sent us a ton of gorgeous flowers for the seniors to brighten up their homes. We also had a delivery of delicious summer squash and yellow and green zucchini that really had everyone smiling. If you or someone you know has a garden and maybe planted more than you can handle, remember the seniors of Manistee County.

Monday morning I met Ken Babcock and Susan Espvik, from Meijer, over at the Wagoner Community Center. After a quick tour of our new facility, Ken and Susan shared the results of the “Simply Give” campaign that we were fortunate enough to be part of. Meijer has presented the Council on Aging with $24,960 for our senior food pantry. It was just amazing! We are so lucky to be part of such a generous community.

The last week of July was packed to the brim with activities and programs. We had a Caregiver Presentation on Tuesday by Dr. Sun from Michigan State University. We had Senior Zumba, Bridge, Pinochle, computers and Produce Bingo. I just don’t know how much more we can add with our limited space, but we have a huge list of great things coming up in the future.

I have really sad news. It doesn’t look like we will be having anymore Mystery Trips. A private bus company was unhappy that we were going on these trips, and taking business from them. Unfortunately, even if we wanted to use that company, they wouldn’t be able to accommodate the large number of seniors we take on our trips. But because there was a complaint, we no longer can use Manistee County Transportation. I have called private bus companies throughout Michigan and they are way out of our trip budget. I even called the schools. Manistee County Transportation and their great drivers have been awesome, and I appreciate everything they have done for years to make these trips a reality. I need to thank all of you, who have gone on our Mystery Trips. You are like family to me. You were always willing to try something new and were always looking for some exciting adventures. I will keep trying to find transportation. If I could get a bus of our own, I would definitely get my CDL license so we could go on a lot of great adventures. If you have any ideas or suggestions, please give me a call or send me an email at mccoa.sh@gmail.com.

We have a lot going on in August. I hope you can find something that looks like fun. Stop in and grab a cup of coffee or a cold drink and do some visiting. Remember, the senior center is air conditioned; so on hot days come in and stay cool.

We got a surprise phone call from a very nice man who is a comedian. Bob Ooten has performed in the Burbank Comedy Festival, and appeared for several performances at the Flappers YooHoo Room in California. He has offered to come to the senior center on Wednesday, August 7 at 12:30 to do his act. The show is free and open to the public. I can’t wait! I’m sure it will be a really fun afternoon. I hope you all come enjoy his show.

One of our new classes that everyone had a great time at last month was Cards & Coffee with Maureen. She brings everything so you can make some greeting cards and enjoy some coffee and fellowship. We’re having another class on Aug. 12. Be sure to call and reserve your spot.

Don’t forget we have our Senior Summer Picnic from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m on Friday, Aug. 16 down at the Lions pavilion. Bring a dish to pass and come enjoy some fun, food and fellowship.

This week we have the AARP Safe Driving class on Thursday and Friday. If this sounds like something you would like to try, give us a call to get signed up.

We finally got our second order of Project FRESH coupons in. If you haven’t received your coupons yet, and you fit the income requirements, stop by the office and pick yours up before they’re all gone. Remember, only one booklet per household, please.

I hope you have a super week and remember to try something new!

FOOD BANK

The senior center food bank takes place on the 3rd Friday of the month from 9-11 a.m. Seniors from Manistee County who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to participate. The next food bank will be August 16. Monetary and non-perishable food item donations are always appreciated.

(MMAP) MEDICARE MEDICAID ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

This program provides people on Medicare with free assistance and education so they can make informed health care coverage decisions. Fran Wallace is our new local counselor and she can help you understand eligibility, enrollment, coverage, claims and appeals; identify resources for prescription drug assistance; understand options under Medicare Advantage plans; solve problems related to Medicare/Medicaid coverage; and understand Medicare notices summary. Please call the senior center at 723-6477 to make an appointment with Fran.

SENIOR PROGRAM

The MCCOA has a program designed to help seniors remain independent, by reimbursing qualifying expenses. If you are a senior from Manistee County, you could receive reimbursement for payments you have made for house cleaning, yard work, snow removal services. For current clients in the Senior Reimbursement Program, please take note, all receipts must be current, no more than 30 days old. Income requirements apply. New clients must fill out registration form. Please call the Senior Center at 723-6477 for more information.

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Diabetic support group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center. The next meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Parkinson’s support group that meets the 3rd Thursday of every month (no meeting in January and February) at the Munson Manistee Hospital’s Education Center, Room #1. For more information call Sean Knudsen 517-554-6938 or Linda Nickelson 690-5048.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP

The support group for caretakers of loved ones who live with dementia will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug 9 at the city marina building. The group will meet monthly on the 2nd Thursday of the month.

SENIORS VISITING SENIORS

We are seeking volunteers for the Seniors Visiting Seniors program. Volunteers will visit homebound seniors in Manistee County. Please call the Senior Center for more information. We have an immediate need for women and men to volunteer as visitors. Couples are welcome to volunteer for this program.

MCCOA WISH LIST

The MCCOA is asking local businesses and individuals for donations of non-perishable foods for the senior food bank. These donations are always appreciated. Please contact the senior center at 723-6477.

DONATED ITEMS

The senior center has access to adult briefs and pads if you or a loved one are a senior and are in need. Please call the senior center to check on availability.

SIT & GET FIT & OTHER EXERCISE OPPORTUNITIES

The MCCOA has started a Sit & Get Fit exercise program in the Bear Lake Area. They meet from 10-11 a.m on Wednesdays and Fridays and at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Bear Lake Methodist Church. There is also a Sit and Get Fit held at 10:30 a.m. (just before lunch) on Monday and Wednesdays at the Farr Center in Onekama, and at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston. Low impact Zumba 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Manistee City Marina building. This class is open to the public and free to Manistee County seniors. Chair yoga classes 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, at the Manistee city marina building. This class is open to the public. The class is free to Manistee County seniors, and $5/class for all others.

COMPUTER/CELLPHONE HELP

For assistance with your computer and cellphone call Linda at (231) 299-1552. Appointments are held at 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Mondays at the senior center.

MONDAY NIGHT PINOCHLE

The Monday night pinochle group are looking for more players. If you would like to play pinochle, come to the senior center by 5:45 p.m. on Monday night.

CRIBBAGE/CHESS

We’re looking for cribbage and chess players. Our game day is at 10:30 on Thursday. Call the senior center to sign up. (231) 723-6477

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Monday

• 9 a.m. Exercise

• 10 a.m. Strut (jazzy tap class)

• 10 a.m. Computer/cellphone help

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• Noon meal

• 6 p.m. Pinochle

Tuesday

• 10 a.m. Sit & Get Fit

• 11 a.m. Toe Tapping Tuesday

• Noon meal

• 1 p.m. Senior Zumba (marina)

• 1 p.m. Bridge

• 2 p.m. “Musical” German class (marina)

• 3 p.m Lamprey in the Great Lakes (marina)

Wednesday

• 9 a.m. Exercise

• 10 a.m. Losing it

• 11 a.m. Fun bingo

• Noon meal

• 12:30 Comedy with Bob Ooten

Thursday

• 10 a.m. Sit & get fit

• 10:30 a.m. Cribbage/chess

• 10:30 a.m. Game day

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• 11:30 a.m Chair yoga (marina)

• Noon meal

• 12:30 p.m AARP Safe Driving class

• 1 p.m. Senior Zumba (marina)

• 1 p.m. Book club

• 3 p.m. Dementia support group (marina)

Friday

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• Noon meal

• 12:30 p.m AARP Safe Driving class

MENU FOR WEEK OF Aug 5-9

• Monday: BBQ pulled pork on a bun, seasoned potatoes, baked beans, strawberry kiwi slushie

• Tuesday: Chop suey over rice, sliced carrots, wax beans, egg roll, fortune cookie, tropical fruit

• Wednesday: Ranch chicken, sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts, pears, roll

• Thursday: Cabbage roll, mashed potatoes, corn, apple cinnamon muffin, fruit cocktail

• Friday: Cold plate: Tuna pasta salad, tomato & cucumber salad, carrot raisin salad, watermelon

Come join us for lunch. Seniors (60 and older) suggested donation only $3 and $5 for those under 60. (Menu is subject to change)

UPCOMING EVENTS

August 12 – National Left-handers day

1 p.m., August 12 – Cards & Coffee w/Maureen (craft day)

4-6 p.m., August 16 – Summer Bash Picnic/Potluck First St. Beach, Lions Pavilion

12:30 p.m., August 19 – Blephs & Botox with Dr. Wu, Riemer Eye Center

August 20 – Traveling Bingo, Norman Twp. Community Center

11:30 a.m., August 22 – Carrie Selbee and Roger Tarczon will be playing at the senior center

12:30 p.m., August 26 – Police Talk

August 28 – National S’mores day

11 a.m., August 28 – Brats & Bingo in Onekama

12:30 p.m., August 30 – The Aging Eye with Dr. Gould, Riemer Eye Center

12:30 p.m., Sept. 13 – Senior Talent show