Planning Commission tables vacation request during packed meeting

MANISTEE — Council chambers were packed with concerned citizens on Thursday, while people were given a chance to speak before the Manistee Planning Commission on an agenda item.

A public hearing was held on a street vacation request in relation to a possible housing development.

The Planning Commission tabled the agenda item to “vacate the western portion of Van Buren Street from the east property lines of lot 7 and lot 14, westward to Jefferson Street,” and vacate “all of Jefferson Street from Harrison Street to Jackson Street,” until further information is brought back to the commission.

Joe Hollander, of Hollander Development Corp., detailed a change to the vacation request prior to the hearing. The housing development was proposed at the Olson Lumber site located at 168 Harrison St.

“I have talked to some of you and I have heard your concerns, and I agree that there needs to be a secondary means of access on Van Buren Street,” Hollander said. “The secondary means of access would be a new street that we would build at our own expense that would involve a right turn at the end of Van Buren Street, and then head north to connect with Jackson Street.”

Previously, Hollander Development Corp. was selected as the developer for a housing project in conjunction with the City of Manistee Housing Commission (CMHC).

The CMHC is working to update and convert its family-site homes, Century Terrace and Harborview apartments from the public housing program to long-term Section 8 rental assistance, under the Rental Assistance Demonstration program (RAD). The program runs through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

However, Clinton McKinven-Copus, CMHC executive director, informed those in attendance on Thursday that the CMHC has sent a notice of termination to Hollander Development Corp., effective immediately. McKinven-Copus said he could not comment any further on the issue.

“The City of Manistee Housing Commission has issued Hollander Development Corp. a notice of termination of negotiations,” McKinven-Copus said. “The CMHC has received a letter of protest from Hollander Development Corp. and we’re in the process of responding. The Housing Commission cannot make any comments on the item from the Hollander (Development) Corp. before the commission tonight.”

The Hollander Development Corp. reportedly filed an appeal in response. During the meeting, Hollander said he could not comment on CMHC development sites or related activities.

“I’d like to be able to talk to you more about what the plan is, but in essence (the CMHC’s) statements prohibit me from giving information or addressing any of your concerns,” Hollander said.

No further details are available at this time.

During the hearing, a large crowd of citizens who live near the proposed development voiced their opinions. Commissioners asked that attendees speak only on the vacation request.

Gary Smejkal, of Manistee, spoke on his concerns with traffic in the area in relation to the vacation request.

“They tried to close this street off in 1979 and they did a study by city council with traffic,” Smejkal said. “(They said) it was a lot safer to go on to Washington Street or down to Harrison Street. In 40 years the traffic has not gotten any better on (U.S. 31), we need an exit off from Van Buren Street.”

Judy Stocki, of Manistee, expressed her concerns with the location of the development.

“It seems like we are putting the cart before the horse here,” Stocki said. “I think it is important for the people of Manistee to know that the reason they want to vacate the property is to put in 48 multi-family units into this parcel of land. That is a problem. It’s a problem for the Northside.”

Virginia Pelton, a real estate agent in the Manistee area, spoke against the proposed development and vacation request.

“The proposed developer indicates that the neighboring properties would not decrease in value,” Pelton said. “I have a listing at 180 Harrison St. and the developer offered them 30 percent less than the list price. Homes in Manistee have been selling lately from 3-8 percent less than list price.”

Hollander responded to a few of the concerns presented during the hearing.

“In terms of affordable housing adjacent to single family homes, there are numerous studies, dozens and dozens of studies all over the country, that have shown no negative impacts on value and in many cases appreciation in value,” he said. “There is an exception with a few cases where there has been overcrowding or high densities — too high of a density for the site — (in which) there has been a negative impact on housing values.”

Further updates on the possible developments and housing projects will be provided in future editions of the News Advocate.