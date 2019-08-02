Private parcel on Man Made Lake for sale

MANISTEE — Despite what it may look like, the City of Manistee is not selling Man Made Lake or its property surrounding the lake.

On Wednesday, real estate agent Randy Zakrajsek placed two Re/Max signs on property at Man Made Lake near the public parking lot that has since caused quite a stir in the community and on social media.

However, the property where the signs are placed is not owned by the city.

In late 2007, the City of Manistee announced it was receiving a more than $2 million Michigan Natural Resource Trust Fund grant to be combined with $1.13 million raised locally to purchase 22 acres of property surrounding the lake from Sand Products.

Since the deal was made final in 2009, the city owns all the land around the lake except one parcel comprised of two city lots that are each 120 feet by 120 feet.

The private parcel now up for sale does includes a path and beach area near the parking lot that is frequently used by locals and visitors.

“The current owner acquired (the property) through his great-uncle. I think the great-uncle said in 2007 ‘no I don’t want to sell’, so (the city) just bought everything around it. … But without a fence, without them putting up no trespassing signs, everyone just assumed and they glassed over the ‘except for the one remaining parcel,’” said Zakrajsek.

City manager Thad Taylor said the property owner has reached out to the city several times in the past, offering to sell the parcel to the city

“Once I assumed the (city manager) position… right after I first got here he really ramped it up and wanted us to purchase it. We were at odds on the value of the property; a pretty high price — significantly higher than what we had valued it at,” said Taylor. “We’ve had conversations with him; he wanted us to go after grant funding to buy it. I said I’m not going to tap state or local resources at that price; it’s just not worth it to us. That’s where it stands. It’s been owned by this family for however long, it’s just never been designated and known to the public.”

Zakrajsek said the property’s owner doesn’t live in the area and is ready to sell it since an agreement with the city hasn’t come to fruition over the years.

“If a philanthropist wants to buy it and donate it to the city – great. If the city wanted to buy it – fantastic. But it still is privately owned,” he said.

The property — 0.33 acres — is listed for sale at $269,000 and its current taxable value is listed at $14,240.

“The owner had a building permit at one time, I think 2006 or ‘07 to put a residence there. At the time the city had a moratorium on extending the sewer that far, there was some reason they couldn’t complete the building project or go forward with it and the building permit expired. The city changed the zoning a number of times, I believe it was 2012 when they updated the zoning map, that included the peninsula project,” said Zakrajsek.

Taylor said the city’s opinion is that the parcel is not a build-able lot.

“I don’t know if he’ll be successful in selling it,” he said. “It’s not currently serviced by water, sewer, electric, gas or anything. We did some cost estimates, it was going to cost quite a bit to provide those utilities. We couldn’t in good conscience spend city residents’ tax dollars or even leverage grant funds at that price. It wasn’t a good use of public money.”

However, Zakrajsek said some people believe the property is still build-able.

“It was platted as a city lot and there are some cases where there has been building allowed even though it didn’t meet the zoning requirements at the time,” he said.

Taylor reminded residents that any city property that is currently for sale is listed through Coldwell Banker.

“We went through that a while ago with request for proposals. He was approved by city council to list any excess city property. So it’s a different realty, it’s not ours,” he said.