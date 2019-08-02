Saints split opening NABF games, move on to today’s bracket play

SAGINAW — The Manistee Saints split their opening pair of games in the National Amateur Baseball Federation tournament on Friday, which earned them a berth in today’s regional semifinal to be held at 11 a.m. in Saginaw.

The Saints fell short of the defending regional champion Muskegon Blue Jays, 10-7, but bounced back with an 8-6 victory over the Means Transformers to survive the regional’s pool play and move on to the bracket portion of the tournament. Manistee was one of six regional teams that were split up into two pools, vying for a spot in today’s four-team elimination round.

The Saints will take on Pontiac Parker this morning while the Muskegon Blue Jays face the Midland Tribe at 2 p.m. in the bracket’s other semifinal. The winners of each game will play for the regional championship — and a berth in the next round — at 5 p.m. today.

“It was a long, tough day,” said Saints manager Tyrone Collins, “but in the end we did what we had to do to move on.”

In their tournament opener, the Saints scored steadily throughout but couldn’t overcome the damage done in Muskegon’s seven-run third inning.

“We gave it a valiant effort,” Collins said. “We got behind early and fought back at the end. We had bases loaded and a chance to win it, but it just didn’t work out.”

The teams were knotted at 1-1 after the first inning, and Manistee went up 3-1 in the top of the third thanks to a Blue Jays’ error as well as a wild pitch.

In the bottom of the frame, however, the wheels fell for Saints starter Kirk Myers, who allowed seven runs on seven hits and a walk in the frame alone.

Manistee’s Braedan Lundquist was brought in to relieve Myers and got the final two outs to stop the bleeding. At that point, however, Muskegon was sitting pretty with an 8-3 advantage.

The Blue Jays plated a run apiece in the fourth and fifth innings to take a commanding 10-3 lead, but Manistee wouldn’t go away quietly.

The Saints’ Trenton Smiley hit a two-run homer to left in the sixth to cut the deficit to 10-5, and in the seventh Logan Briggs made it 10-6 with an RBI single, followed by Alex Strickland’s sacrifice fly that scored Nick Brzezinski to get even closer at 10-7.

The Saints looked to keep the rally going by loading the bases with two away, but the Blue Jays weathered the storm and got the final out to end the ballgame.

Lundquist finished the game with a strikeout, allowing two runs (one earned) on just one hit and two walks in 3 2/3 innings of relief.

Smiley led the offense with two hits and two RBIs while Brzezinski added a pair of hits and Briggs finished with a hit and two RBIs.

“That pretty much set the table for what we had to do,” Collins said of the opening loss. “We had to win the next game to move on. If we beat the Means Transformers, we’d be in (the elimination bracket).”

Against the Means Transformers, Manistee was the team to jump ahead early by plating four runs in the bottom of the first.

After the Saints’ Lucas Weinert led off with a double, he was brought home by an RBI single from Brzezinski, who later scored on a double by Strickland to make it 2-0.

Lucas Richardson gave Manistee a 3-0 lead with an RBI single, immediately followed by Devin Sempert’s RBI double to make it 4-0.

The Saints’ bats went cold for the next three frames as Means chipped away with two runs in the third and two in the fifth to knot the score at 4-4.

Smiley went long again, though, with another two-run shot to left in the fifth to quickly put the Saints back out front, 6-4.

The Transformers, however, had a response of their own and plated another pair in the sixth to tie the game at 6-6. But the deadlock wouldn’t last long.

In the bottom half of the frame, Manistee loaded the bases with two outs before Weinert singled in two runs for an 8-6 advantage that held up the rest of the way. It was three up, three down for the Transformers in the seventh as the Saints held on for victory.

Weinert led Manistee’s offense with two hits and two RBI, while Sempert also knocked a pair of hits with an RBI.

Saints starter Cam Fewless allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out four batters in five innings. Manistee’s Kyle Gorski picked up the win while allowing two runs on four hits in two innings of relief.

“It was a tough game,” Collins said. “It was a battle all the way through, and both teams fought hard. But we got it done.”

Collins originally planned to send starter Ty Sobczak (5-1) to the mound Friday, but held back in hopes of moving on to today’s regional semifinal.

“We got to save a couple of our pitchers today,” he said, “and that was the intent: keep a couple in our pocket. So, we’ve got some of our better pitching for (today), so we’ll see what happens.

“Basically, we look at this as a doubleheader,” Collins said. “If we win a doubleheader, we’ll be heading to Battle Creek next week. That’s the focus.”