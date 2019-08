Kruse

Jason and Dana Kruse, along with his big sister, Gwendolyn, of Big Rapids, welcome a baby boy, Hendrick Dean Kruse.

Hendrick (Henry) was born on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital. At birth, he weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are George and Jane Esterle, of Reed City. Paternal grandparents are Dean and Marlene Kruse, of Manistee.