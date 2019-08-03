Reader: Love reigns supreme

TO THE EDITOR:

We have now come to a time in our lives when we must look at ourselves and decide, “Which road should I take, the one that’s fear based or the one that’s love based?”

If you choose the road that leads to fear then you can understand the reason for the name-calling, for the disparaging remarks, for the increase in divisiveness of one group of people against another. The road of fear is paved with hatred, bitterness and hostility, always pitting one group against another. We wonder why we see so much violence, domestic terrorism, cruelty to children and families and such discourse in our nation. It is your choice to live in fear.

However, as we look down the love based road, these words become clear, “Dear Friends, let us love one another, for love comes from God … Whoever does not love, does not know God because God is love.” (1 John 4:7)

We cannot walk this road of love and think that only certain groups of people deserve love and others do not. We cannot think that one race of people is better, or superior, to another. Take off your “race” colored glasses and look into the eyes of your brothers and sisters, look into the hearts of each person as you walk this love based road together.

Marianne Williamson stated in her book, “The Politics of Love,” “Slavery was met with abolition, suppression of women was met with the suffragette movement, segregation was met with the civil rights movement, and so forth. Every generation of Americans has included both enemies of democracy and heroes of democracy. Our generation is even now in the midst of deciding which one, in our time, will prevail.”

We are at that crossroad now and we can choose to live in love. We must stand firmly in our decision for unity, peace, and justice for all. As we walk this road of love, listen to these words, “If anyone says, “I love God,” yet hates his brother, he is a liar. For anyone who does not love his brother, whom he has seen, cannot love God, whom he has not seen. And He has given us this command: Whoever loves God must also love his brother.” (1 John 4:20 – 21)

Love cast out fear! Be patient and observant and see how love will triumph over fear in our current political state of affairs. Love reigns supreme.

Shirley Madden, Ph.D

Manistee