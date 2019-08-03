Well-water testing clinic set for Aug. 7

BEAR LAKE — This year, as part of its Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP), the Manistee Conservation is offering its free, annual nitrate and nitrite testing service on from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Manistee Conservation District Office in Bear Lake, located at 8840 Chippewa Hwy in Bear Lake.

Testing for nitrates and nitrites is important, because, unlike municipal water sources, groundwater from private wells is not easily de-nitrified, due to its lack of contact with oxygen. Special testing for the chemicals is recommended because nitrogen can build up in the groundwater aquifer from excessive fertilizer inputs or poorly functioning septic systems. It can therefore be unknowingly be present in drinking water, as it has no distinguishing taste, smell or color. It is particularly important to screen to prevent nitrite poisoning in infants, also known as methemoglobinemia, or blue baby syndrome.

Infants younger than 6 months old are particularly susceptible to nitrate poisoning. Newborn infants have little acid in their digestive tracts for digesting food and instead depend on bacteria present in their digestive system at birth to help them break down food. But this bacteria can also change nitrate to toxic nitrite (NO2), which results in methemoglobinemia.

The major symptom of methemoglobinemia is bluish skin color, most noticeably around the eyes and mouth. Generally, by the time infants reach the age of 6 months, hydrochloric acid levels in their stomachs rise and kill most of the bacteria that convert nitrate to nitrite. Doctors now recommend using bottled water to make formula when nirtrate-nitrogen levels exceed the U.S. Public Health Service drinking water standard of 10 parts per million.

To participate in this free clinic, follow these guidelines in preparation for bringing water to the clinic.

• Visit the Manistee CD website and fill out the Landowner Information Form (https://www.manisteecd2.org/water-testing-day–information.html); stop by the office in person or email the district at susan.spencer@macd.org to request a form;

• Pick a tap that supplies water that has not been run through any treatment devices (water softener, carbon filter, etc.). An outdoor faucet often works well if it is connected to the same source as the drinking water;

• Run tap water for 20 minutes before collecting the sample. This gives the pump time to flush the water pressure tank and plumbing to collect a valid sample. Disconnect any hoses before collecting the sample; do not sample through a hose. Rinse the sample bottle and lid thoroughly in the water to be sampled; then fill and cap the bottle;

• Label a clean glass bottle or mason jar clearly with name, the sampling date and the well name (cottage well, Mom’s well, etc.) using a waterproof marker or label; and

• Keep the sample dark and cold (on ice or refrigerated) until it is dropped off.

Samples must be less than 48 hours old for a valid result. All results are confidential. Participants can expect to be mailed a copy of results in eight to 10 weeks, with information about what to do if the concentration of nitrate or nitrite is too high. If nitrate and nitrite levels are normal, participants will not hear back.

Be sure to fill out the landowner information form completely before bringing a water sample to the drop-off. A complete mailing address is needed in order to send results back.

For questions or if more information, contact the Manistee Conservation District Office at (231) 889-9666 or email MAEAP Technician, Jamie VanDerZanden, at jamie.vanderzanden@macd.org.