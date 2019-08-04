Area schools planning for 2019-20 school year

MANISTEE — When the calendar turns over to the month of August, thoughts of students going back to school start popping up.

Some school districts throughout the county are already taking steps to announce times and dates when students are asked to report for orientation programs. A few are also holding open houses to give parents and students the opportunity to see the school building as well.

At the Manistee Middle/High School, guidance director Paul Howes said the school is slowly starting to come to life in preparation for the 2019-20 school year.

“It’s a great time for students to come in to get their schedule, make changes, see where their locker is located, and if you are new to Manistee Middle/High School to see where your classes are located,” said Howes. “If you are a fifth grader coming up to sixth grade it is a great time to see how your schedule rotates and you get your laptop computer at that time.”

Howes pointed out there is a limited number of scholarships available for families that can’t afford the take-home fee for the computers and iPads, but they must fill out the PowerLearning Scholarship form which is available at the the Manistee Middle/High School office.

Families must also submit the free/reduced lunch application to be eligible for those scholarships and they may cover a portion or the entirety of the take home fee. The free and reduced lunch form can be filled out online at the school website (chipslead.org) or they pick up a form at the office.

“At the orientation we will also be taking student pictures, so it is really an opportunity to take care of all of those things in a one-time setting and one less thing to worry about,” said Howes.

The orientation also gives parents and students the opportunity to ask any questions they may have about their schedule prior to the start of classes.

“If they want to make a change or anything else we are here to help out,” said Howes. “If they are new to the area we will help them as well with any questions they may have for us.”

The orientation schedule for Manistee Middle High School that includes school ID picture, class schedule and laptop pickup is as follows:

• Aug. 19: All grades 2-6 p.m.;

• Aug. 20: All grades 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.;

• Aug. 21: All grades 2-6 p.m.;

• Aug. 22: All grades 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.;

• Aug. 23: All grades 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be a middle school open house at 6 p.m. on Aug. 19 at the Manistee Middle High School auditorium for middle school parents and students.

Bear Lake principal Sarah Harless said students will have the opportunity to come in and ask any scheduling questions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 28.

“We aren’t doing an open house this year, but our students can come in on those days if they have questions on their schedules or anything else with the start of school,” said Harless. “Our plans are to have a picture day later on after school begins.”

Kaleva Norman Dickson School principal Jakob Veith said they plan to hold an open/house orientation for all students from 5-8 p.m. on Aug. 28.

“We will be sending out a newsletter to the parents in the next couple weeks giving them more details,” said Veith. “Students will be able to pick up schedules and ask questions at the open house/orientation. One thing we will be doing different this year is we will be doing our school pictures on that day. So we expect our open house/orientation to be very busy this year. We will plan to do a picture day later in the school year as well.”

CASMAN Academy’s Shelly VanVoorst said they will be doing their annual open house again this year for students and parents.

“We do our open house from noon to 3 p.m. on Aug. 28 as that is our orientation, open house, chance to get a tour of the school and all of those things,” said VanVoorst. “If they are preregistered with us and turned in their information, then we will have their class schedule ready.”

VanVoorst said they plan to have the new Armory Youth Project director there to answer any questions on their programs as well as Rita McCann of Staircase Youth Services.

“There also will be information on the bus schedules, and it is just a good overall time to get information,” said VanVoorst.

Oneakama Consolidated Schools, Manistee Catholic Central and Trinity Lutheran schools also traditionally have orientation/open house activities, but none of their school offices are open at this time to release that information. It will be published in an upcoming edition of the Manistee News Advocate.