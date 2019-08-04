Community celebrates Copemish’s heritage

COPEMISH — People in Copemish showed their “heritage pride” over the weekend during the 15th annual Copemish Heritage Days celebration.

Linda Cudney, of the Copemish Heritage Society which organized this year’s event, said it was done so with the idea in mind of celebrating the heritage of Copemish, but with lots of good family fun tossed into the process.

“The Village of Copemish wanted a village festival like other towns have and it morphed into a heritage festival,” said Cudney. “Although the school reunion does not happen anymore, the festival has continued to bring people back to their roots.”

There was fun for people of all ages, and one place where plenty of events were taking place was the American Legion Hall. Charlie Mansfield led the organization of those events, which included a car show, music, dance and lots of good fun.

“We have 18 cars in the car show this year,” said Mansfield. “That is about where we were last year, so that looks good. We got some different ones this year and a real variety. Everyone usually wanders over after the parade because they want to see the cars. People that view the show get to vote on what they think is the best cars and then we hand out trophies to those who get the most votes.”

In the evening the group “Duke and the Studebakers” were entertaining everyone at the dance at the Legion hall, and during the day various groups performed as people viewed cars.

Another big event at the American Legion Hall was the second annual Copemish Heritage Days Cornhole tournament. Tyson O’Shea ran the tournament and said it is growing in popularity.

“We have about 30 plus people signed up for it and there may be a few more coming in yet,” said O’Shea. “It’s a nice day and you can’t beat it. We changed the way we set it up this year, but it is going well. We are trying to make this into an annual event that will bring more people out here for the Copemish Heritage Days.”

O’Shea said it is all about having fun.

“There are a lot of community members out here today and it is all fun,” he said. “The car show is going well and what you like to see is everyone come home for the festival to make it a true heritage festival and kind of a community reunion.”

Over in the park, there were plenty of things for people to do as the children were having fun getting horse and pony rides, playing on a bounce house and munching on cotton candy and popcorn. They also got some entertainment with a juggling show featuring Clark Lewis.

Sunday the festival wrapped up with a pancake breakfast at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church and a 5K run and walk.