LUDINGTON — Five finalists have been chosen to present their ideas at the Momentum 5×5 Pitch Night at 6 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Epworth Heights, 1161 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington.

The winner will take home $5,000 to put toward a venture in Mason County.

The finalists are Rx4 Addiction Charters, Ludington Development Partners, My Inspired Studio, Connexion Point and the Q Smokehouse barbecue and spice rub fundraising project.

The Pitch Night is set for 6 p.m. at Epworth Heights, 1161 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington. The applicants will bring their friends, family and supporters, and the public is encouraged to attend this event, which is a collaboration with the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce. Funding for the event is provided for by the Epworth Assembly and Epworth Church Association.

For the Momentum 5×5 Night, Epworth is providing its own judges, cottagers who will deliberate in a process led by Tom Hinman, the chamber’s talent and entrepreneur development coordinator.

Not only will $5,000 be awarded, courtesy of the Epworth Assembly and Epworth Church Association, the winning entrepreneur will receive a spot among the next Momentum Business Plan Competition’s top 10 finalists.

The chamber puts on the annual Momentum Business Plan Competition, which awards $50,000 in prizes to a business or businesses in the community. This year, there were four $9,000 winners, with one business, Inspired Parties, earning $14,000 (in a separate business venture than what the business pitch will be on Aug. 7).

The first year for the Momentum 5×5 at Epworth was 2018. Sister Bees won the $5,000 prize. The business went on to win the 2018 $50,000 Momentum Business Plan Competition as well.