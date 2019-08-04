Looking Back for Aug. 5

20 YEARS AGO

“Four Fridays” to be fun-filled

Project Kaleva is set to begin “Four Fridays in August” at the Log Cabin Outdoor Theater. With funding provided by the Finnish Foundation Trust, a national organization that promotes Finnish culture and heritage by providing nearly $80,000 in grant money per year to various organizations around the country, the Four Fridays in August will kick off with the End of the Road Band this Friday.

60 YEARS AGO

Framework for new hangars

Workmen of the Manistee Welding and Piping Co. yesterday erected the prefabricated steel framework for the four new T-hangars being constructed at the Manistee Blacker Airport.

Beach report

The air temperature at Fifth Avenue Beach this morning was 74 degrees, the water 69 degrees and the fish were biting slowly, according to the lifeguard’s report.

80 YEARS AGO

Flower Show opens

Many visitors are expected to attend the third annual Flower Show of the Portage Lake Garden Club which opened at 1 p.m. today in the school exhibit building at the Onekama Fairgrounds. Guests will be received until 9 p.m. and again Sunday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Fire hazard

The forest fire hazard opened at three today. High and low temperatures for the 24 hour period ending at 9 a.m. today were 82 and 47. Today’s wind was six miles south and today’s visibility was seven miles. The relative humidity was 58 percent.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum