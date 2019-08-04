Ludington band takes first in battle

MANISTEE — Those who enjoy rock music from some up and coming bands came to the the Little River Casino Resort Saturday as the Manistee News Advocate presented the inaugural Battle of the Bands.

It was a true battle as five western Michigan bands competed for first and second place cash prizes. The five entrants were 13 Quarters out of South Haven, Cambio from Cadillac, Kronie from Traverse City, Last Asylum from Rockford and Maddison Tripp from Ludington, all trying to win either $400 for first place or $200 for second.

Each band was given the chance to win over the crowd by playing a 20 minute set of their best music. After all the groups had performed, voting was based on audience applause and response measured by a decibel meter.

Maddison Tripp came out on top as the crowd favorite, and 13 Quarters took home second place.

“It was a close call between Maddison Tripp and 13 Quarters; both had a great response from the crowd. But in the end, the meter clearly showed Maddison Tripp as the winner,” said event coordinator Jessica McHugh. “It was a great time.”

The first band to play, Maddison Tripp may have won an edge with the crowd early on when they gave away a guitar to the “craziest ’80s dancer” at the end of their set while playing “Don’t you forget about me.”

Denyse Briggs, of Ludington, was the lucky winner.

“I went down and danced my a** off because I’m from the ’80s,” she said. “That’s my decade so I jumped up.”

After being named the winners of the battle, Maddison Tripp said they’d hoped for the win but hadn’t actually expected it.

The band plays music from rock to country and everything in between, and includes Danny Dodson on guitar and vocals, Casey Settle on drums, Rob Harris on bass guitar and Sherman Morse on vocals.

13 Quarters had a good crowd following for their skate punk music; the band has been playing together since they were 13 years old. Members are Ethan Robertson, drummer; Jared Williams on guitar and vocals, and Shawn Vigansky on bass guitar and vocals.

Country music artist DeWayne Spaw served as master of ceremonies for the event. He performed country hits and some of his own music during the show.

Following the battle of the bands, Captured Detroit, a Journey tribute band, played a feature performance.

Little River Casino Resort was the main sponsor of the event.

“We appreciate all the volunteers who helped make this event possible, as well as the bands who participated and our event sponsor,” said McHugh.