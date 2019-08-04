Onekama Days celebration draws in good crowds

ONEKAMA — Put together an abundance of fun events in a beautiful scenic area and the end result is the annual Onekama Days celebration.

People from all over the country, state and Midwest make the trek home to the Village of Onekama the first weekend in August to take part in this fun event. With something to offer people of all age groups and being located on the shore of Portage Lake, it makes the perfect place for current, summer and former residents to gather.

Roz Jaffe, who is part of the Onekama Days Committee, said Onekama Days carries a special place in everyone’s heart and something they mark on their calendar every year. That spirit was obvious on Friday evening when the celebration kicked off with several events in the Onekama Village Park.

“A lot of people come back for this and it is a big reunion weekend as I know there are at least a couple of class reunions that are going to be here this weekend,” said Jaffe. “It’s a great time for people to make sure their family and friends are visiting, so yes, there are people here from all over the place.”

Mike Gravlin, who worked on the Craft Beer Tasting event, said Onekama Days is something special for the whole community. He pointed out that there were many people enjoying the variety of craft beers they had to offer on Friday night.

“It is a great community asset to have Onekama Days and it brings a lot of people in and brings the community out,” said Gravlin. “My sister is here from Idaho, she didn’t come specifically for this, but she is having a great time tonight.”

Also on Friday night the Village Park was filled with the aroma of roast pig in the annual “Pig Out for Onekama School Pig Roast” to benefit the Onekama Consolidated Schools. Members of the school administration and board of education were serving of the food, and no one went away hungry.

Portage Lake Association member Al Taylor said Friday night’s events were well attended. He added that the fireworks display later on Friday evening, which was sponsored by Little Eden Bible Camp, Onekama Building Supply, Portage Wire systems and Portage Lake Motel, was fun to watch.

“There were lots of people here on Friday,” Taylor said on Saturday morning. “The fireworks were excellent, and there were no delays and no mishaps.”

Taylor said Saturday’s weather was perfect for the many events that they had scheduled. He added there was some initial concerns with the car show that takes place in the park because the heavy rains of a week ago flooded the area.

“We got some good weather today and there are a few water problems out there for the car show, but the (car owners) love this setting right here on the lake,” said Taylor.

And what a setting it was with a backdrop of Portage Lake for the Portage Lake Association Car Show. Frank English and a committee made up of Portage Lake Association members Linda English, Diana Rosales and Tom Miller head up the show every year. The group had about 75 vehicles of all makes and models this year.

“It is a beautiful day and when that happens these car guys drive,” said English. “Unfortunately, because of that rain last week we had to tape off part of the area, but I think we will get them all in. We got a good variety of cars, and we always have that here at this show.”

The Onekama Lions Club was busy on Saturday and Sunday feeding people with their breakfast and steak dinners. Lions officials said they had a good turnout and everyone

enjoyed the meals.

Saturday morning many hearty souls were up bright and early to take on the Onekama Athletic Boosters annual one-mile fun run and 5K run that started in the park. Booster member Justin Sedelmaier said they had a good turnout. The funds raised from this go to benefit the Onekama Consolidated Schools athletic programs.

“We had 168 runners this year, and we were down a little from last year,” said Sedelmaier. “We had the youngsters right on up to one racer who was over 80 years old. We get a very large group of runners of all ages for the both events.”

Throughout the day, activities from yard sales, bake sales, tennis tournaments, arts and crafts, magic show, salad luncheon, kids games a beer tent, demolition derby and more took place both in the park and at the fairgrounds. There was a dance party at the fairgrounds with the group Junk Monkey and music at the Portage Point Inn.

Sunday wrapped up with the grand parade being the big event. Tonight the Onekama Days officially comes to an end with a Rock and Roll Magic Show by Michael Trixx at 6 p.m. in the Village Park followed at 7 p.m. by a concert with the popular group “Awesome Distraction.”