Saints come up just short in NABF regional final

SAGINAW — The Midland Tribe may have topped the Manistee Saints in a National Amateur Baseball Federation regional championship game on Saturday, but it took them an extra inning to do so.

The Tribe hit back-to-back doubles in the top of the 10th inning to take a 6-5 lead. Manistee’s Logan Briggs doubled with two outs in the bottom of the inning but was left stranded.

“We did what we always do: We battled back,” said Manistee manager Tyrone Collins. “I’m very proud of the guys for that. We had a chance to win it. We had a guy on second base with two outs in the 10th inning but we just didn’t get it done.”

Briggs finished 2-for-5 with two doubles, Alex Strickland went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and both Damien Leddy and Devin Sempert batted 1-for-4 with an RBI.

“The wind was blowing in hard from the outfield in that game,” Collins said. “We flew out 14 times. We needed to have a different approach at the plate. You don’t always get the long ball, especially when the wind’s blowing in.

“We kept trying to tell the guys to make some adjustments,” he continued. “They were barreling the ball up really well, but they were just high fly outs because of that wind. When you fly out 14 times and get a good barrel on most of those, if you change those to line drives or hard ground balls we have a lot more runners on base.”

Kyle Gorski started on the bump for the Saints, going 6 1/3 innings and giving up six hits, five runs and four earned while walking three and striking out two. Leddy threw 3 2/3 innings of relief, allowing five hits and one earned while striking out one.

“Kyle Gorski ended up being our starting pitcher in that game,” Collins said. “We had intentions to have him be the first guy out of the bullpen, but Levi Irish — who was voted by his teammates as pitcher of the year — he came in with soreness in his arm and said to me, ‘Coach, I don’t know if I can pitch.’

“So we immediately went to Kyle Gorksi as a last-minute change just before the game started,” Collins continued. “Kyle came in and did an awesome job, I thought. He kept us in it.”

Manistee failed to record its first hit until the fifth inning. The Saints were down 3-0 in the sixth when Strickland tied things up with one swing of the bat, blasting a three-run double. Midland tacked on two runs in the top of the seventh, but a pair of RBI singles by Sempert and Leddy had the two teams deadlocked at 5-5 heading into the eighth.

Manistee punched its ticket to the regional final with a 7-5 win over the Pontiac Parkers Saturday morning.

Pontiac held a 2-0 lead through one inning. The Saints tied things up in the fifth when Lucas Weinert hit a one-run single and Nicholas Brzezinski drove in Travis McCormick with a fielder’s choice.

Sempert hit an RBI double in the eighth before Briggs scored on a wild pitch and Weinert drew a walk with the bases loaded to give Manistee a 5-2 advantage.

Sempert led the Saints’ offense, going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Weinert batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Briggs finished 2-for-5.

The Parkers tied things up in the bottom of the eighth, but Manistee’s Trenton Smiley scored on an error in the top of the ninth and Sempert hit an RBI single. Pontiac was unable to respond and the Saints took the win.

“Our team, on the offensive side of the ball, they did what they needed to do at the end again,” Collins said. “We scored five runs in those last two innings and we got the job done to move on.”

Ty Sobczak was Manistee’s starting pitcher, allowing six hits, three runs and two earned while walking two and striking out four in seven innings. Nate Lange pitched two innings of relief, allowing one hit and two runs while recording three strikeouts.

“If you have two aces on your staff, (Sobczak) was probably my second one — if not my first one,” Collins said. “He’s been great all year. He came in and once it got to the semifinal games, these were nine-inning games at this point, so I said, ‘Hey, you need to go as deep as you can because we have to keep as many arms as we can for the finals if we win this game.’ … And he just pitched great. I couldn’t have asked him to do anything more than what he did.”