Tri Up North Triathlon, Walk support wellness

FRANKFORT — A challenging triathlon or beautiful stroll on the shores of Betsie Bay are options for participants at the Tri Up North Triathlon or fun walk on Sept. 14 in Frankfort.

The fund-raising event for the hospital’s Community Wellness Programs is being sponsored by Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital Auxiliary as part of its mission to promote community health and increase recreational opportunities for area residents and visitors.

This year’s triathlon will again feature 10- or 22-mile course options, and for those who just want to be active and enjoy the beauty of the bay, there will be a non-timed 2.5 mile Betsie Bay walk along the lakeshore. As in past years, the triathlon can be completed individually or with a two- or three-person team.

Similar to the popular M-22 Challenge, Tri Up North has a paddle portion instead of swimming. Participants can use a kayak or stand-up paddleboard. The “Classic” 10-mile event includes a six-mile bike ride, one-mile paddle, and three-mile run. The “Challenger” 22-mile course involves 14 miles on a bike, two miles paddling, and six miles running.

All triathlon participants will receive a finisher medal, T-shirt, assorted gift bag, food and refreshments. Awards will be given in a number of categories dependent on race participation.

For more information and to register, go to tri-upnorth.com.