Council to consider introducing new golf cart ordinance

MANISTEE — Those who would like to drive their golf cart on Manistee’s streets might be able to if city council decides to introduce a new ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting.

Manistee City Council members are discussing a possible new ordinance that would permit residents to ride golf carts on local streets 30 minutes after sunrise and 30 minutes before sunset. Manistee currently does not allow for travel by golf cart.

Two readings are required before it could become law.

“If the ordinance is adopted by council golf carts would be allowed on all city streets with the exception of state trunk lines (i.e. U.S. 31 as it passes through the city),” said Thad Taylor, city manager, in a past interview.

Tim Kozal, Manistee Department of Public Works director, said if approved, residents would be required to register their golf carts, which state law says should be free of charge. State law also dictates that people 16 years and older with a driver’s license may operate a golf cart in cities or townships that have an ordinance allowing them to do so.

The City of Ludington approved a law allowing ORVs and golf carts on city streets in 2016. After a year test trial, it was adopted.

“They have not had any incidents (in Ludington) in years — not saying it can’t happen,” Kozal said.

Michigan law permits — subject to authorization of a municipality — the use of golf carts on streets of a city with a population less than 30,000.

The Ordinance Committee reviewed Ordinance 19-19, which would add “Chapter 460” to the City of Manistee Codified Ordinances, if approved. Golf carts would need to be registered with the City of Manistee Police Department. In addition, use of golf carts is subject to restrictions established within the ordinance.

During Tuesday’s meeting, which is slated for 7 p.m. in the council chambers at Manistee City Hall, council members will also consider two ordinance amendments pertaining to medical and recreational marijuana.

The first ordinance amendment to “Chapter 866” would authorize an unlimited number of provisioning center permits. The number of parcels available in the marijuana sales overlay district is a limiting factor in how many permits could be requested. The proposed amendment also limits the duration of a provisional permit to one year.

Manistee’s current medical marijuana facilities ordinance permits up to three provisioning centers.

City council’s agenda states that: “Under state law, a single business may operate both a provisioning center and marihuana retailer, at the same location. This means that three businesses could utilize all six provisioning center permits and marihuana retailer licenses. Initial interest suggests that the requests for provisioning center permits and marihuana retailer licenses will exceed what is currently authorized by city ordinance.”

A second ordinance amendment proposes the authorization of an unlimited number of marijuana retailer licenses and microbusinesses. The number of parcels available in the marijuana sales overlay district for these businesses is also a limiting factor in how many licenses could be requested.

The proposed amendment limits the duration of a provisional license to one year, as well.

Manistee’s recreational marijuana ordinance currently authorizes up to three marijuana retailers.

Two separate readings are required for both ordinance amendments. This will be the first reading for both.

City council will vote on the following items during Tuesday’s meeting:

• Consideration of Ordinance 19-22 amending “Chapter 1420 — State Construction Code,” allowing the city to resume handling building inspection responsibilities and to assume the responsibility for electrical, plumbing and mechanical inspections;

• A request from the Manistee County Historical Museum to use Rietz Park for a picnic and historical talk from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 14;

• The purchase of a F450 pickup and dump truck body from Jorgensen Ford Sales in the amount of $57,495;

• A relay race, hosted by Ragnar Racing, is set to pass through Manistee on Sept. 28. Runners are slated to pass through from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Ragnar Racing is requesting sign setup and take down times, handled by the company;

• The Manistee County Suicide Awareness and Prevention Coalition requested to hold a suicide prevention and awareness walk from 4:30-5:45 p.m. on Sept. 17. Participants would walk on sidewalks along River Street and Maple Street, and stop on the steps of Manistee City Hall for a photo; and

• A request from the Manistee Downtown Development Authority to approve proposed bylaw amendments.

A work session is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Manistee City Hall in the council chambers, featuring a discussion on the city’s tree trimming policy.