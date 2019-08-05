Expanding a service area: LRBOI receives $700k grant for new food distribution warehouse facility

MANISTEE – The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians soon will be able to expand its food distribution program, thanks to a $700,000 grant.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) presented the LRBOI with the funds from an Indian Community Development Block Grant on Monday.

In a press release from HUD, officials say funds will be used for the construction of a food distribution center and warehouse.

“We, as a tribe, have operated a USDA food commodity and distribution program for over two decades. With the support of this grant, we can now expand our services to a broader area of 14 counties and a larger population,” said Little River Ogema Larry Romanelli.

The tribe has operated a USDA food distribution program for more than two decades. The program has expanded and the need has outpaced what the current facility can efficiently provide.

“The ICDBG grant in Manistee will allow the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians to construct a new building that will improve economic stability to more families. Additionally, this new food distribution center will provide nutritious food to families, especially children, who may otherwise lack health nutrition,” said HUD Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph P. Galvan. “These grants are awarded to help ensure that every family has the opportunity to access safe and decent housing and for vibrant communities full of promise.”

Galvan was on hand Monday to present the $700,000 check to Romanelli and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.

“This will help us expand not only our area but the number of people we serve,” said Romanelli.

Program supervisor Ken LaHaye expects to break ground on the new facility in early spring, with construction ending around August. The new building will be located adjacent to the current warehouse located near the corner of M-22 and Dontz road.

“We’re gonna build a new building that’s 80 feet by 120 feet,” said LaHaye. “If there’s a natural disaster, they’ll look at our facility as a distribution area – so we’re helping out the whole community as well as our tribal communities.”

The LRBOI has also recently invested in a new food service van intended to deliver to the elderly and indigent with eyes toward expanding care to a wider region.

“With our van, we’ll deliver to anyone who qualifies,” said LaHaye. “We deliver to 14 counties from Leelanau to Grand Rapids. We’re able to reach out and serve these folks that (we) weren’t able to do before.”

The ICDBG Program was established in 1977 to help Native American tribes and Alaska Native villages meet their community development needs. Federally recognized Native American tribes, bands, groups or nations, Alaska Native villages, and eligible tribal organizations compete for this funding each year.

“We know this was a highly competitive grant, and for us to get it for Little River is wonderful,” said Romanelli. “I think it does speak to our collaboration and cooperation within the city and within the county of Manistee and the partnerships that we do.”

The ICDBG Program supports a broad range of housing and community development activities including:

• Housing rehabilitation and land acquisition to support new housing construction, and under limited circumstances, new housing construction.

• Infrastructure construction, e.g., roads, water and sewer facilities, and single- or multi-purpose community buildings.

• Wide variety of commercial, industrial, agricultural projects, which may be recipient owned and operated or which may be owned and/or operated by a third party.

The Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa in Watersmeet was also awarded an ICDBG of $500,000 for the construction of three new homeownership units on the reservation.

HUD has awarded over $63 million in ICDBG funding to 85 Native American communities across 22 states.