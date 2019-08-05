Learn how to trail-hunt, manager property during Outdoor Skills Academy

LANSING — Join the DNR Outdoor Skills Academy and Killer Food Plots for Hunting Whitetails Naturally, a class on how to trail-hunt whitetail deer and better manage your property for wildlife habitat.

The class runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

• Aug. 18 at Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, located in Mitchell State Park, 6087 E. M-115 in Cadillac;

• Aug. 24 at Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, located in Mitchell State Park, 6087 E. M-115 in Cadillac; and

• Aug. 25 at Saginaw Bay Visitor Center, located in Bay City State Park, 3582 State Park Drive in Bay City.

Attendees will learn the skills needed to successfully transition from bait-hunting — which is no longer allowed in the Lower Peninsula under regulations aimed at slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease — to trail-hunting whitetails. Those who attend will also learn what is known about CWD and the risks associated with disease transmission.

The class will cover where to find good places to hunt using maps online, gear needed and a little on laws and regulations. It will include time in the field demonstrating where and how to set up and how to use scents and deer sign, such as scrapes, rubs and tracks, to improve your chances of bagging a whitetail.

There is a cost, which includes lunch, training and materials. Registration is required. Visit michigan.gov and search for “DNR Outdoor Skills Academy” for more information or to register.