Lions host Patriots for practices: ‘Finally we get to hit somebody else’

The first thing Matt Patricia looks for when planning joint training-camp practices is a like-minded head coach on the other sideline.

And when the Lions host their first of three workouts against the Patriots on Monday — and another set of joint practices against the Texans next week — Patricia can rest assured in knowing that’s the case.

Now in his second season as Lions coach, Patricia spent his first 14 years in the NFL working for the Patriots and his good friend, Bill Belichick.

One of his colleagues in New England during that time? Texans coach Bill O’Brien.

“I think that’s the biggest thing you have to sit down as a head coach and say, ‘What’s your vision of us practicing against each other? What do you want to get done?’ “ Patricia said. “Certainly, with Billy O, Coach Belichick and myself having that history with each other and that understanding of the philosophy of this is what we’re looking for, every single day we go out there to compete, it makes that conversation so much easier.”

The Lions held two sets of joint practices last season, with the Raiders and Giants, and by all accounts they went well.

The Lions spent two days practicing against the Raiders in Napa Valley, California, before their preseason opener last year, and they ended up finding two starters for their defense — Romeo Okwara off waivers, and Damon Harrison via trade — after getting an up-close look at them in workouts with the Giants in Allen Park.

Patricia said he and Belichick mapped out their plan for this week’s practices over a handful of emails and phone calls. It was 45 minutes here, and 10 minutes there, and it was easy to connect since Patricia admitted the two coaches were “pretty much on the same exact schedule” already.

“We have those same breaks throughout the course of the day where I know, ‘I’m going to call you for 10 minutes here. I’m going to call you the next day for 15 minutes here.’ Or, ‘I’m going to send you this email,’” Patricia said. “Both of those guys are running their own teams, too and they have a lot of responsibilities. But again, it’s another easy facet when everybody’s on the same schedule and doing relatively the same thing just in different cities. It makes that communication that much easier.”

The Lions and Patriots are expected to practice in pads Monday, and the workout should very much resemble what the Lions do already, albeit with different colored jerseys on the field and in a more competitive environment.

In joint practices, teams typically go through their own individual periods, but do one-on-one and team drills against each other, with the starting units usually squaring off and the backup units doing the same.

“I love them,” Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola said of joint practices. “They’re huge. They’re a lot of intense reps, game reps. Different looks and finally we get to hit somebody else besides ourselves, so I’m excited.”

One of nine Lions who spent time with the Patriots before coming to Detroit, Amendola said he’s indifferent about getting to practice against his old team.

“It’s the same across the board for me whether it’s the Patriots or we’re going to Houston the next week,” Amendola said. “It’s all work for me, it’s all good reps and I’m going to try to maximize my opportunities.”

Safety Andrew Adams, who took part in his first set of joint practices last summer as a member of the Giants when he came to Detroit, said the competitive nature of joint practices help players get ready for the regular season in a way that goes beyond regular training camp.

“If you push yourself in a joint practice, when you get to the game, it’s easy. It’s slow-motion,” Adams said.

Patricia stressed the competitive benefits of joint practices, too, saying they give coaches a good assessment of players and players an opportunity to see how they stack up against someone other than their own team.

“These practices aren’t big scheme things and I’m certain anything we see out there is going to be nothing more than player evaluation,” he said. “We just want good fundamental technique work and to see what it looks like. I think the rest of that is for September and October.”