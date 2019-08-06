Area schools to host open houses

MANISTEE — The Onekama Consolidated Schools and Trinity Lutheran Schools in Manistee announced the dates programs to prepare students and parents for the start of the 2019-20 school year.

A back to school/orientation/kindergarten roundup will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Onekama Consolidated Schools. The kindergarten round-up on that day will take place beginning at 2 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran School in Manistee principal Tina Fisk announced that from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 21 they will be holding an open house for preschool and elementary students.