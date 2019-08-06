Enlightening activities for all: Library offers fun, engaging events for adults, children

MANISTEE — The dog days of summer can be the perfect time to relax with a good book but for those wanting more activity, the Manistee County Library still has plenty to offer.

Throughout the summer, all five of the branches — Arcadia, Bear Lake, Kaleva, Onekama and Wellston — as well as the main branch in Manistee hosted its annual reading program which included a plethora of activities for children and adults alike.

“The Summer Reading Program went very well,” Manistee County Library director Deb Greenacre said. “We brought in some bigger programs this year. We hosted Muxlow reptiles at the Armory and had 160 people attend. So that was a real hit, not only with kids but also with the adults here in Manistee. We have programs at all six of our branches.”

Although the Summer Reading Program is over, the Manistee County Library continues to provide the community with a steady supply of engaging activities and events.

“We just finished up our big summer reading program which we do a lot of events for all ages during the summer,” Greenacre said. “We want to continue doing programs not just in the summer-time but year-round.”

On Tuesday, the library’s youth program director Laurel Sproul helped children and young adults create their own lava lamps using food coloring, glitter, water, oil and Alka-Seltzer.

“The kids look like they’re having fun,” said Sproul. “We’ve got childrens programs, we’ve got adult programs — quite a variety.”

Tuesday’s events also included a meeting of the Lego Club in Wellston, a puppet show at the Keddie Norconk Memorial Library in Bear Lake and a Michigan Works! workshop event at the Kaleva library.

Greenacre promises more programs throughout August, including a Bead Party at 11 a.m. on Aug. 17 in Manistee.

“All ages can stop in to make things with beads,” said Greenacre. “Necklaces, bracelets — whatever they can imagine.”

Later on Aug. 24, the library will host an indoor beach bash which Greenacre describes as “an end of the summer party.”

To close out the month and the season, the library plans to host adult book bingo, a popular on-going series.

“People go to play bingo for money, here at the library they come to win books,” Greenacre said.

Greenacre encourages people to visit their local library to obtain a detailed schedule of upcoming events. More information can be found on the library’s website at www.manisteelibrary.org.